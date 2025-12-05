Sport

Ireland to face Mexico, South Korea and South Africa if they qualify for World Cup

Ireland will have two games in Mexico and one in Atlanta if they get through World Cup play-offs

The completed groups after the 2026 fifa World Cup draw. Photograph: Sam Corum/PA Wire.
Gavin Cummiskey
Fri Dec 05 2025 - 19:301 MIN READ

If the Republic of Ireland qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the play-offs in March, they will feature in Group A against co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.

To book a place at North America ’26, Ireland must overcome the Czech Republic in Prague on March 26th before beating Denmark or North Macedonia in a play-off final in Dublin on March 31st.

The opening fixture for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team would be against South Korea on June 11th at Estadio Akron in the Mexican city of Zapopan.

Ireland’s second match would be against South Africa at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 18th before facing Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 24th.

The opening game of the tournament is between Mexico and South Africa at the Azteca on June 11th.

Twelve group winners and 12 runners-up will be joined in the round of 32 by the best eight third place teams.

If Ireland finish runner-up in Group A, they would face the runner-up in Group B which contains co-host Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of the uefa play-off A, which could be Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on June 28th.

The Group A winner will play a third placed team at the Azteca.

Shamrock Rovers captain Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes will be part of the Cape Verde squad that is drawn in Group H against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

More to follow

