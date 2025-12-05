Ospreys v Connacht: Stuart Lancaster forced to ring changes for first match of European bid

O s prey s v Connac h t

Brewery Field, Sunday, 3.15pm

Connacht face familiar foes in their European Challenge Cup opening round when they travel to Wales to meet the Ospreys at Brewery Field.

Stuart Lancaster, the western province’s head coach, has made no secret of his ambition to claim this European trophy. He has handed Bundee Aki the captain’s armband for this opening fixture.

“We enter the Challenge Cup with strong ambitions of winning it,” explained Lancaster, “and we also want to use these next two weeks to give some players an opportunity to impress.”

The former England coach is in familiar territory, having been in charge of Racing 92 when they knocked Connacht out of the tournament in a 40-43 thriller last season before his move to Ireland .

“We’ve a good mix of youth and experience for Sunday, with the likes of Bundee as captain and plenty of other centurions, especially in the front row,” he added. This will be the first time Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham start together in the campaign.

With a host of players ruled out, including Mack Hansen, captain Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Shamus Hurley- Langton, Lancaster has made nine changes from the team that overcame the Sharks. It includes a debut for New Zealander Sam Gilbert, who made an appearance from the bench last weekend against the South Africans.

Gilbert, a renowned goal kicker, partners Aki in midfield in a backline that includes wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings – also in his first appearance this season. Seán Naughton, who was the kicking star in Connacht’s win over Sharks, is named at fullback.

The experienced Joe Joyce is joined by David O’Connor in the second row, Josh Murphy continues on the blindside alongside Sean Jansen, with Sean O’Brien coming in at openside.

Notably, young academy centre Sean Walsh is named on the bench alongside Harry West.

The Ospreys, currently 13th in the United Rugby Championship table with only one win this season, have named an experienced outfit for this fixture.

They have made the Challenge Cup knockout rounds for the last two years. They will be keen to boost morale after a poor start to the league and uncertainty in Welsh rugby. That desire will make life more difficult for Lancaster’s side, but they have the confidence and ability to get the necessary win.

Ospreys: J Walsh, D Kasende, E Boshoff, P Cokanasiga, I Hopkins, D Edwards, R Morgan-Williams, G Phillips, S Parry (C), T Botha, R Davies, R Smith, J Ratti, H Deaves, R Moriarty. Replacements: L Lloyd, G Thomas, R Henry, H Sutton, G Evans, L Davies, M Nagy, K Giles.

Connacht: S Naughton, S Jennings, S Gilbert, B Aki (C), F Treacy, J Carty, B Murphy, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Joyce, D O’Connor, J Murphy, S O’Brien, S Jansen. Replacements: E de Buitléar, J Duggan, J Aungier, D Murray, P Boyle, C Reilly, S Walsh, H West.

Referee: Benoit Rousselet (Fra).