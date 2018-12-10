England’s Itoje expected to be fit for start of Six Nations

The England forward does not need surgery to repair a knee injury
Maro Itoje of Saracens during the Premiership match against Wasps on December 1st, 2018. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Maro Itoje is expected to be fit for the start of the Six Nations in February after Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall said the England forward does not need surgery to repair a knee injury.

The 24-year-old was injured at England’s training camp in Portugal before the start of the November internationals but played in all four of their tests as well as Saracens’ Premiership and Champions Cup games.

The knee issue flared up at the start of the month in a Premiership game against Wasps and Itoje missed Sunday’s 51-25 Champions Cup win over Cardiff Blues.

“It’s not clear just how long it’s going to be,” McCall said on Sunday of Itoje’s expected recovery time. “He’s got a chip in his patella. It will be more than four [weeks] and less than eight, I would say.

“It doesn’t require surgery or anything, so it will depend how the rehab goes. We had a CAT scan done, but he’ll be back in time for the Six Nations.”

England begin their Six Nations campaign against defending champions Ireland in Dublin on February 2nd, and while the Itoje news will be welcomed by coach Eddie Jones he will be concerned about injuries suffered by Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga and Wasps’ No 8 Nathan Hughes at the weekend.

