Puska family members jailed over actions in wake of Ashling Murphy murder

Five people – the partner of Jozef Puska, two of his brothers and their wives – have been sentenced from between 20 months to 2½ years over their actions in the immediate aftermath of his murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Both brothers were jailed for two and a half years while Puska’s partner was jailed for 26 months and his brothers’ wives were jailed for 30 months and 27 months.

The sentences of the three women were each suspended for six months each after Ms Justice Caroline Biggs said she accepted their Roma culture meant the women “did what they were told”.

The outcome means the 14 children of the five will not have parents to care for them. Tusla, the State’s child and family agency, is satisfied that appropriate arrangements are in place for the care of the children, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs noted.

Jozef Puska is serving a life sentence for the murder of Ms Murphy (23) while she was out walking on the Grand Canal near her home in Tullamore on January 12th, 2022.

Her parents Raymond and Kathleen, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey were in the packed courtroom in the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday when Puska’s partner, two brothers and their wives, all living with the 14 children, at the same address in Mucklagh, Tullamore, were sentenced.

Puska’s two brothers Lubomir Puska jnr (38) and Marek Puska (36), were each jailed for 30 months and their wives Viera Gaziova (40) and Jozefina Grundzova (32), were jailed for 30 months and 27 months respectively.

Lubomir Puska (35) was jailed for 30 months and Viera Gaziona (38) got a 30-month suspended sentence. Photograph: Collins Courts

All four were convicted last June after a Central Criminal Court jury accepted the prosecution’s case both brothers misled gardaí investigating the murder by failing to disclose crucial and vital information when they gave witness statements, while their wives burned Jozef Puska’s clothes to impede his arrest or prosecution.

Puska’s partner, Lucia Istokova (36), a mother of five who before the trial opened pleaded guilty to withholding information from investigating gardaí, including that Jozef Puska had admitted to killing a girl, was sentenced to 26 months

All five, having initially withheld information, had later made certain disclosures to gardaí. Some of those concerned Jozef Puska’s movements and admissions on the night of January 12th, 2022.

The maximum sentence for withholding information, the charges applicable to Puska’s partner and brothers, was five years. The maximum sentence for assisting an offender, the charges concerning the burning of Jozef Puska’s clothes, was ten years.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs in imposing sentence, said the sentencing process “is not an act of vengeance”. It was to provide a constitutionally appropriate sentence taking into account culpability and mitigating factors, she said.

She agreed these offences involved a closure of ranks by the family and a decision to say nothing, to lie, which was all to assist Jozef Puska in evading arrest.

The offences were not at the most serious end of the scale for reasons including that Jozef Puska was apprehended, prosecuted and convicted, she said.

She also took into account none of the five had previous convictions, are at low or moderate risk of reoffending, all have children who they would be separated from while in custody and they were isolated from the wider community when they lived in Mucklagh. She also took into account probation reports which suggested some elements of a lack of accountability. However, the jury verdict at the trial of the four was accepted, she said.

More to follow ...