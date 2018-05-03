Andrew Trimble to retire from rugby at the end of the season

Andrew Trimble is to retire from rugby at the end of the season, the 33-year-old announcing his decision in an open letter.

Trimble is Ulster’s most capped player of all time, playing 229 times for the province over a 13-year career. The Coleraine native also won 70 Ireland caps.

Trimble’s open letter reads:

“I know that I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have realised not one of my dreams, but two of them; to play for Ulster and to play for Ireland.

“These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them.

“But there’s no way of stopping time – and I see that each day in the lives of my two young children, who are now close to beating me over five metres.

“So I wanted to let you know that this will be my last season playing professional rugby.

“I want to thank the club for allowing me the time and space to think things through before making what is probably the toughest decision that any professional sportsman will make.

“Most of all, I want to thank you – the loyal and dedicated supporters of this special club.

“I know that nothing will come close to the experience of taking the field and hearing you raise your voices in support of the team.

“You stood up for me; I only hope that I stood up for you.”

With deepest thanks,

Andrew Trimble

Ulster operations director Bryn Cunningham paid tribute to Trimble’s contribution to Ulster.

“Andrew has been a class act both on and off the pitch. He has been a great ambassador for Ulster Rugby, having done much to promote our work in the community and to inspire future generations of rugby players from across the nine counties.

“I was still playing here when Andrew first joined the squad and it’s been fantastic to follow his journey to becoming the highest-capped Ulster player of all time – a remarkable achievement! He has delivered some incredible performances in both the Ulster and Ireland jerseys over the years and he can be justifiably proud of his playing career.

“I know that Andrew will be successful in whatever career he chooses next, and I wish him, Anna, Jack and Molly well in this new chapter for them.”

Ulster chief executive Shane Logan added: “I’d like to thank Andrew for his wonderful service to rugby in Ulster over the past 13 years. He has been an inspiration for so many young players across the province, due to his uncompromising playing style but also his kind nature and infectious personality.

“I know that he will continue to support Ulster in the years ahead and I wish him well in the years ahead.”