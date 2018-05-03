Eir Sport secures rights to all Pro14 matches from next season

Eir Sport have confirmed that they will have exclusive rights to the Pro14 for the next three seasons with up to six matches being shown live each week after they outbid Sky Sports for the contract.

The broadcaster will show 30 hours of coverage each week with all 152 games shown on the channel throughout the season.

Some games will still be available free-to-air via a sub-licencing agreement with TG4 but won’t include Munster and Leinster derbies as they will be shown exclusively on eir.

The news means that Sky Sports have now lost all of their Pro14 coverage while it was previously announced that BT Sport will now exclusively show the Champions Cup.

“The bidding for broadcast rights in the Irish market showed us just how much interest there is in the Guinness Pro14 since our expansion into South Africa,” tournament CEO Martin Anayi said.

Eir Sport’s bid was impossible to turn down due to the unprecedented support they will provide across every area of the Guinness Pro14 – on and off the pitch.