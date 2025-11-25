Father Ted writer Graham Linehan cleared of harassing transgender activist

Irish writer and director Graham Linehan arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has been cleared of harassing a transgender activist on social media but found guilty of criminal damage of their mobile phone outside a conference in London last year.

The 57-year-old Irish writer and director flew in from Arizona to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in person on Tuesday where judgment was delivered by District Judge Briony Clarke.

Linehan denied harassing Sonia Brooks on social media between October 11st and October 27th last year, and a charge of criminal damage of their mobile phone on October 19th last year outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster.

The trial heard that Brooks had begun taking photographs of delegates at the event during a speech by Fiona McAnena, director of campaigns at Sex Matters.

Outside the event, the activist asked Linehan: “Why do you think it is acceptable to call teenagers domestic terrorists?”

In response, the court heard that Linehan had called Brooks a “sissy porn-watching scumbag”, a “groomer” and a “disgusting incel”, with the complainant responding: “You’re the incel, you’re divorced.”

Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker told the court that Linehan had written “repeated, abusive, unreasonable” social media posts about Brooks, who he referred to as Tarquin.

The comedy writer, who has well-publicised strong views on gender issues, said his “life was made hell” by trans activists, adding that the complainant was a “young soldier in the trans activist army”.

The writer added: “He was misogynistic, he was abusive, he was snide.

“He depended on his anonymity to get close to people and hurt them, and I wanted to destroy that anonymity.”

Reading a summary of her judgment to Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Briony Clarke said she did not find the complainant “was as alarmed or distressed” as they had portrayed themself to be after Linehan made a string of tweets about them.

Finding the writer guilty of criminal damage, Judge Clarke said: “The footage (of the incident) shows that just before phone is taken the defendant is angry and I found that he took the phone because he was angry and fed up.

“I am therefore satisfied he was not using reasonable force and therefore find him guilty of criminal damage.”

Graham Linehan’s lawyer said his trial has cost him an “enormous” amount of money.

Mitigating after Linehan was convicted of criminal damage, his lawyer Sarah Vine KC told Judge Clarke: “The costs to him have been enormous.

“The offence of which he has been convicted was, as you’ve found, a momentary lapse of control.

“It was the culmination of circumstances where the complainant’s conduct, either in respect of Mr Linehan or more widely, could not be described as beyond reproach. And was a failure on Mr Linehan’s part to take the kind of action you set out in your judgment.

“The damage was minor; the process itself has been highly impactful on Mr Linehan.”

She submitted that Linehan could be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court with “some form of discharge”. – PA