South Africa lay down marker ahead of the Rugby World Cup draw

South Africa's Cobus Reinach (second left) celebrates after scoring his side's second try against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The month that was confirmed the value of the Autumn Nations Series. It doesn’t need dressing up every two years to make it relevant by further flogging the players and mounting up more air miles in the name of the Nations Championship. Capacity crowds witnessed a largely captivating month, which nicely sets up the 2027 World Cup draw on December 3rd – i.e. Wednesday week – as well as the Six Nations in barely 10 weeks’ time.

The 24 countries at the World Cup will be divided into four bands of six. No less than South Africa, New Zealand and England, Ireland’s status among the top tier was never in doubt. France and Argentina staved off Australia and Scotland in the top six, while despite Jac Morgan’s injury, Wales showed real spirit under new coach Steve Tandy. Along with Japan, they just about fended off Georgia for a place in the second band.

South Africa (world ranking 1)

Job largely done, pending Saturday’s game against Wales in Cardiff, with four victories. They included old-school statement wins in Paris and Dublin largely through their set-piece dominance.

They finished the year as the world’s best side with the potential to be the best ever, retaining the power game while adding backline launch plays and flair. They look unstoppable, but no team is. Who knows – maybe they’ve peaked too early.

New Zealand (2)

The All Blacks beat Ireland before being rescued by Damian McKenzie’s astonishing finish in Murrayfield after letting a 17-0 lead slip. They were then pretty much hammered after leading 12-0 lead at Twickenham – losing 33-19 – before the 52-26 jaunt with Wales.

They retain world-class players like Ardie Savea and Will Jordan, and can still conjure tries out of nothing. However, this is generally achieved through moments or brief spells of brilliance, rather than the sustained performances of old.

England (3)

Victories over Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina completed a first four-Test autumn clean sweep at Twickenham since 2016. For further perspective, they have won 11 Tests since losing in Dublin last February, moving above Ireland to third in the world rankings and second in the Six Nations betting.

Steve Borthwick has also been vindicated in opting for the game-management and points-gathering of George Ford above his two Lions outhalves. They’ve received a huge return from their well-conceived kick-chase game and 6-2 bench, while their scrum is aggressive. Perhaps best of all, they avoided the Springboks.

Ireland (4)

Two defeats at the Aviva Stadium in the same calendar year for the first time since 2013 is a somewhat jarring fact. South Africa’s 24-13 win last Saturday compounded the scars inflicted by France last March. Those scars specifically relate to the Irish scrum. The Six Nations teams best equipped to target that area of Ireland’s game are France and England, whom they face away in rounds one and three.

Ireland's James Lowe and Sam Prendergast wear their disappointment on their face following last Saturday's defeat to South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

To look at the month and last Saturday’s performance beyond the scrum carnage might sound a tad like: “Apart from that Mrs Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?”

But after the relatively limp defeat to the All Blacks, to run in six tries against the Wallabies was a positive. The players will also have been able to look each other in the eye with total trust and belief after the defiance demonstrated against the bruising Boks. That counts for plenty.

Paddy McCarthy is a significant bonus and it’s worth noting that Sam Pendergasdt made 11 tackles last Saturday, missing only one, while he and Jack Crowley had another beneficial month sharing the load at outhalf.

The peaks of 2022 and 2023 may never be scaled again but it’s not all doom and gloom.

Saturday Shambles wraps up Ireland's November window Listen | 46:03

France (5)

Much like Ireland last Saturday, and possibly even more so, being put in their place by the Boks will have left scars. That match had been billed as a revenge mission for the controversial World Cup quarter-final. The Stade de France atmosphere had been ramped up to the hilt and France led against 14 men going into the last quarter. Yet, ultimately, their pack was simply bullied and the Boks won pulling away.

France still have the blistering pace of Louis Bielle-Biarrey – witness his sumptuous chip-and-gather try and a routine run-in against the Wallabies – as well as the potent finishing of Damian Penaud and the footballing genius of Thomas Ramos. They also have a well-functioning conveyor belt, as illustrated by last Saturday night’s eye-catching Test debut for 20-year-old Toulouse inside centre Kalvin Gourgues.

And some bloke called Antoine Dupont will be back in harness by the time France welcome Ireland 10 weeks from next Thursday.

Argentina (6)

Felipe Contepomi’s brilliant band of globe-travelling Pumas produced the best attacking rugby overall in the month. They scored 14 tries in the process of beating Wales 52-28 and Scotland 33-24 in their biggest comeback ever, before giving England an almighty fright in losing 27-23.

The variety of the way they probed for space, their catch-and-pass and offloading skills, the invention of Santiago Carreras and Juan Cruz Mallia, the finishing and aerial ability of Rodrigo Isgro . . . just a joy.

Australia (7)

Their 15-Test calendar took its toll, with just five wins, making it their worst year ever. Still, there was fight aplenty in the 48-33 loss in Paris, where Angus Bell’s stunning 30-metre finish should have Ulster fans excited.

Australia's Max Jorgensen scores a try during his team's defeat to France at Stade de France last Saturday. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

The Wallabies aren’t without talent though. After his torrid night under a sodden aerial bombardment in Dublin, Max Jorgensen was back to his best in Paris with a stunning 75-metre try. Add Will Skelton, Rob Valetini et al, and they’ll be the Band 2 side to avoid in the draw.

Fiji (8)

Athletic and thrilling, Fiji gave England and France proper Tests. Their inclusion in the Nations Championship will cement their place in the world’s top ten and make them even more dangerous as one of the second band of seeds.

Scotland (9)

From 17-0 down against the All Blacks, they came within one failed grounding of leading. They led Argentina 21-0, only to implode in a manner which has heaped pressure on Gregor Townsend. Still, with Finn Russell’s playmaking and x-factor in their backline, they remain dangerous.

Italy (10)

Ever-improving, they deservedly beat Australia again, but trailing 10-6 against a Boks side reduced to 13 men in the 54th minute, they opted for a three-pointer from under the posts. To make real progress, they have to be more ambitious than that.

