Cruises, flights and all-in packages: Black Friday travel deals worth looking out for

The week of Black Friday is upon us and, as you know all too well, Cyber Monday will come hot on its heels. Those two days and the days ahead mean all manner of deals will be on the table for people tiring of the dreary Irish winter and looking forward to sun-kissed days ahead. Here are just some of the offers out there.

Royal Caribbean has launched some great deals on cruises. Photograph: Royal Caribbean/PA

The cruisers at Royal Caribbean have what they say is “one of Black Friday’s best deals in travel”. And what is that deal? Well you can get up to €1,000 off cruise fares and bring friends or family along for the ride, with the third and fourth guests taking to the high seas from only €99. They are also offering up to 50 per cent off on-board extras including drink packages, wifi and excursions and other deals.

Camino de Santiago: The milestone at Finisterre lighthouse at the end of the St James Way

From cruises to caminos – anyone who makes a booking with Camino Ways before the end of the year can avail of a 10 per cent discount. That doesn’t really count as a Black Friday deal though as it extends to the end of the year. But if you use the blackfriday25 code when making a booking before November 30th you will get an additional 5 per cent off which till take the total saving to 15 per cent.

The camping kings and queens of Eurocamp are promising up to 30 per cent off holidays on sites across Europe for summer 2026 as long as the trips are taken from March 27th and July 10th or from September 6th and October 31st.

According to LoveHolidays, “Black Friday is back and it’s bigger than ever, with up to €600 off selected holidays (based on 4 people)”. There might well be savings but tread carefully as some of the price promises are a lot less than €600.

TUI is offering up to €200 off holidays that cost more than €2,000 and €100 of holidays that cost €1,000 or more over a 10-month stretch from January to the end of October to people booking with the code BFRIDAY.

Crystal Ski has cool Black Friday deals on the slopes

DirectSki.com has a range of deals available on snowy locations in Italy, Austria, Andorra and France, with departures from Dublin, Cork and Belfast. And staying with skiing, Crystal Ski is promising savings of €150 per booking to those who use the BFRIDAY code, with an additional €20 on the table if you register with the site.

Sunway’s Black Friday sale runs all week, with savings of €200 for people who spend €2,000 and savings of €100 for anyone booking a holiday costing between €1,000 and €2,000.

Click&Go’s Black Friday deal promises €150 off per booking on qualifying holidays while the Travel Department is promising savings of up to €200 per person. That’s €800 for a family of four, to borrow a line from a TikTok trend of recent times past.

Tropical Sky's Virgin Islands escapes

Tropical Sky, meanwhile, tells us that couples can save as much as €4,200 on some holidays to St Lucia, with savings of a not-too-shabby €1,900 per couple on holidays to the Maldives. It is also promising free nights and free upgrades to all inclusive packages. Now €4,200 does sound like a big saving so we had a look at prices and see that some holidays to St Lucia cost more than €10,000 for a couple so the savings are relative.

Booking.com is offering up to a 40 per cent discount on hotels in locations all over the world, with the offers in place until December 3rd and covering trips throughout next year. We did a bit of digging there too and some of the offers that caught our eye included Rome for €45 per night, Athens for €33 per night and Lisbon for €40 a night.

Our good friends at Ryanair will definitely be worth checking out in the days ahead, with flash sales promised every day this week and running until December 2nd. Mind you, it will be worth paying attention to the T&Cs and restrictions. At the time of writing it was offering a flash sale on flights between the start of December and the end of January, with the Christmas period from December 18th to January 4th excluded.

Aer Lingus is focusing many of its deals on transatlantic crossings and, at the time of writing, flights to Boston and New York were priced at around €225, with one-way tickets to LA costing just over €300. You can also get to destinations across Europe for less than €50. There are flights to and from Las Vegas starting at just over €265.

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas is a good bet for Black Friday. File photograph: John Locher/AP

And that leads us to Sin City directly. Caesars Entertainment is offering a limited-time $300 package for a two-night stay at select resorts with a $200 food and beverage credit, or a $400 package for a three-night stay with a $250 credit (including taxes and resort fees). It is also running a Cyber Monday sale, with early access deals offering up to 55 per cent off bookings until next month. Fontainebleau is offering 20 per cent off its rates plus complimentary resort fees on all future available dates when booked between Wednesday November 26th and Wednesday December 3rd. And until December 5th, MGM resorts is offering discounts of up to 30 per cent including food and drink coverage.

Radisson Hotels all over the world are offering discounts directly from their website of as much as 35 per cent as long as you book before December 2nd.

There's 20 per cent off stays at Sheen Falls Lodge

Sheen Falls Lodge has a limited-time offer (to December 2nd) that could see you save 20 per cent on your next stay at Sheen Falls Lodge or bestow the gift of a stay, with 20 per cent off gift experiences.

Titanic Hotel Belfast is offering added 10 per cent value on vouchers

The Titanic Hotel Belfast has a 10 per cent added value deal on gift vouchers until November 30th. So if you buy a voucher for £100 you will get an extra £10 – basically it is free money.

RIU hotels are promising up to 30 per cent off some of their most beautiful destinations including stunning beachfront resorts with 24-hour all-inclusive service, as well as locations in the world’s most exciting cities. There is also a RIU on Dublin’s O’Connell Street, as you may or may not know.

Not so much a holiday destination but still a fun day out, Emerald Park has launched its Black Friday deal with discounts of 35 per cent on tickets, available all this week until next Sunday.

Clontarf Castle Hotel is offering 15 per cent off all monetary and experience gift cards while its €139 Black Friday offer includes breakfast, bubbles and chocolates in room and is available on a select number of dates in December, January, February up to early March.

Fota Island Resort has 10 per cent off vouchers and 20 per cent off accommodation.

Lyrath Estate has a deal offering 20 per cent off bed and breakfast bookings from December 1st to the end of November next year, with some exclusions applying and deals subject to availability.