Gordon D’Arcy: Carbery and Van Graan can form a special bond
‘Don’t f**k up’ – coaches can have a big impact on young players mental approach
Joey Carbery and Johann van Graan at a Munster training session on October 8th Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Into the trenches go Munster without Conor Murray and Alby Mathewson. Nobody panic. Opportunity in adversity.
It means a 38-year-old head coach and 22-year-old outhalf are tasked with overcoming an Exeter team that appear almost unbeatable in Sandy Park.