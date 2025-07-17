Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of his niece Marguerita O’Rourke

A man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Marguerita O'Rourke in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, in December 2024

A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to dangerous driving causing the death of his niece and to producing a machete on the same day.

Danny O’Donoghue, (42), of Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, admitted the offences when he appeared before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr O’Donoghue, appeared before the court via a video-link from Portlaoise Prison, where he is currently being held on remand.

He admitted one count of dangerous driving causing the death of his niece, Marguerita O’Rourke (21), née Sheridan, at Bank Place, Rathkeale, on December 21st, 2024.

Ms O’Rourke, of Roches Row, Rathkeale, had given birth to her first child, a son, three weeks beforeher death.

The young mother had been closing steel gates to a property when Mr O’Donoghue struck the gates, killing her.

Mr O’Donoghue’s barrister, senior counsel Michael Bowman, instructed by solicitor Michael O’Donnell, told the court: “The tragic deceased was actually the niece of the accused.”

Judge Colin Daly said it was a “sad case indeed”.

The judge said, given the “sensitive” nature of the case he was directing that Mr O’Donoghue’s sentencing hearing would be scheduled on its own.

“There is some sensitivity to this and I believe Mr O’Donoghue’s sentence hearing would benefit from an afternoon to itself. The evidence is likely to take some time, possibly an hour,” the judge said.

Prosecuting barrister, Lily Buckley BL, told the court: “The deceased was 21 years of age and her husband is currently in the United Kingdom. Victim impact statements will have to be canvassed, the deceased’s parents John Sheridan and Margaret Sheridan will have to be canvassed, and (Ms O’Rourke née Sheridan) had one brother and a three-week old child at the time.”

Mr O’Donoghue also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the set of gates, the property of Mary Teresa O’Rourke, arising out of the same fatal incident last December.

He also pleaded guilty to producing a machete during the course of a dispute and causing criminal damage to a silver Ford Transit Custom van, the property of Patrick Sheridan, on the same date.

A nolle prosequi is to be entered by the prosecution in respect of Mr O’Donoghue previously being charged with one count of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Patrick Sheridan, also on the same date.

Mr O’Donoghue has not sought bail since he was arrested and held in custody on remand last December.

In court on Thursday, Mr O’Donoghue’s barrister successfully applied for a pre-sentencing report from the governor of Portlaoise Prison as well as a prison educational report in respect of the accused.

Judge Colin Daly remanded Mr O’Donoghue in continuing custody for sentencing on October 29th.