Three men plead guilty to unlawfully killing Tom Niland (73)

Five days into his trial for the unlawful killing of 73-year-old Tom Niland, who was beaten in his home and left to die by three men, John Irving has changed his plea to guilty.

Irving (31) became the third person to plead guilty to manslaughter over the death of Mr Niland, who suffered brain injuries, a fracture to his eye socket and multiple rib fractures following the assault.

He was put on life support but died from his injuries 20 months later. His attackers took his wallet containing several hundred euros and went to Casey’s garage in Ballina, Co Mayo, where they paid for petrol and goods in cash. They had left the same garage just hours earlier unable to pay for diesel they had already put into their Vauxhall Vivaro van.

Francis Harman, the driver of the van, had told the garage owner that he would be back later to pay for the fuel.

Irving, of Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to Mr Niland’s unlawful killing. Ms Justice Eileen Creedon then discharged the jury.

It can now be reported that Francis Harman (58) of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo, and John Clarke (37) of Carrowkelly, Ballina, pleaded guilty to the same offence last week.

The three men broke into Mr Niland’s home between 6pm and 7pm at Doonflynn, Skreen, Co Sligo on January 18th, 2022. They assaulted him, took his wallet and drove to Lough Easkey where they disposed of gloves, the wallet and other items that might link them to the crime.

Shortly after 7pm, Mr Niland’s neighbours saw him trying to cross the road, unable to see because his eyes were swollen shut. They said he was covered in blood and described him as unrecognisable due to the extent of his injuries.

Doctors at Sligo University Hospital discovered bleeding to Mr Niland’s brain, a fracture to his right eye socket and multiple rib fractures.

Although he showed early signs of progress, he was put on a ventilator in intensive care eight days after the assault and did not recover. He was pronounced dead on September 30th, 2023, aged 75.