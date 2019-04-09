Glasgow coach Dave Rennie ends Wallabies speculation

Ross Ford will leave Edinburgh at end of the season after 11 years in the Scottish capital

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Dave Rennie has signed a contract extension with the Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Dave Rennie has signed a contract extension with the Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

 

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie has put an end to rumours linking him with the Australia job by committing himself to another year with the Warriors.

The former Chiefs boss signed a two-year deal when he replaced Gregor Townsend in 2017 and the Scotstoun faithful feared he was set to return to the Southern Hemisphere this summer after it was reported he was on a short-list to take over the Wallabies from Michael Cheika.

But Glasgow have now confirmed the New Zealander has signed a new one-year extension.

Meanwhile, Ross Ford will leave Edinburgh at the end of the season to conclude his 11-year association with the club.

Scotland’s most capped international is one of seven players who are being released with Allan Dell, Tom Brown, Sean Kennedy, Luke Hamilton, Nathan Fowles and Senitiki Nayalo also departing.

Ford has made 197 appearance for Edinburgh — the highest by any player — and the 34-year-old hooker appeared at three World Cups.

“Fordy is, and will go down in history as, one of the great Edinburgh and Scotland players,” head coach Richard Cockerill said.

“He’s a credit to the game with his work ethic, both on and off the pitch, while his playing record speaks for itself.

“I’ve got no doubt that he will be a success in whatever he decides to do in the future.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.