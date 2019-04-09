Glasgow coach Dave Rennie ends Wallabies speculation

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie has put an end to rumours linking him with the Australia job by committing himself to another year with the Warriors.

The former Chiefs boss signed a two-year deal when he replaced Gregor Townsend in 2017 and the Scotstoun faithful feared he was set to return to the Southern Hemisphere this summer after it was reported he was on a short-list to take over the Wallabies from Michael Cheika.

But Glasgow have now confirmed the New Zealander has signed a new one-year extension.

Meanwhile, Ross Ford will leave Edinburgh at the end of the season to conclude his 11-year association with the club.

Scotland’s most capped international is one of seven players who are being released with Allan Dell, Tom Brown, Sean Kennedy, Luke Hamilton, Nathan Fowles and Senitiki Nayalo also departing.

Ford has made 197 appearance for Edinburgh — the highest by any player — and the 34-year-old hooker appeared at three World Cups.

“Fordy is, and will go down in history as, one of the great Edinburgh and Scotland players,” head coach Richard Cockerill said.

“He’s a credit to the game with his work ethic, both on and off the pitch, while his playing record speaks for itself.

“I’ve got no doubt that he will be a success in whatever he decides to do in the future.”