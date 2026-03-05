Ireland Under-20s make two changes to side to face Wales

Six Nations

Dylan McNeice has recovered from a knee issue that saw him miss the win in Bath

John O'Sullivan
Thu Mar 05 2026 - 16:302 MIN READ

Ireland head coach Andrew Browne has made two changes and a positional switch to the team that beat England for Saturday night’s Under-20 Six Nations game against Wales at Virgin Media Park (7.45pm, Virgin Media Two).

Right wing Derry Moloney, who has impressed throughout the campaign, has recovered from an injury that saw him miss out on the training session against the Ireland senior team. Flanker Josh Neill has shaken off a bang to the ribs.

Dylan McNeice has recovered from a knee issue that saw him miss the win in Bath and he will be partnered in the secondrow by Garryowen’s Joe Finn, who switches from blindside flanker. Donnacha McGuire drops to the bench in place of Barnhall’s Sean Walsh. There is one other change to the pack with Terenure’s Ben Blaney starting and Billy Hayes moving to the replacements.

Lee Fitzpatrick has recovered from the injury that forced him to retire in the first half of the England game. Rian Handley, who came on and had a fine game, must have picked up a bang, so his place on the bench goes to UCD’s Duinn Maguire, who reprises that role from the opening game against France.

Browne’s side lost to the French in Perpignan but followed up with victories over Italy and England. They will be hoping to beat Wales which sets up a final weekend – they play in Cork on Sunday week – clash with Scotland for a Triple Crown.

Ireland Under-20: Noah Byrne (Dublin University); Derry Moloney (Blackrock College), Rob Carney (Cashel), James O’Leary (UCC), Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians); Tom Wood (Garryowen), Christopher Barrett (UCC); Max Doyle (UCD), Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Sami Bishti (UCD, capt); Joe Finn (Garryowen), Dylan McNeice (UCD); Joe Finn (Garryowen), Josh Neill (Old Wesley), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians). Replacements: Duinn Maguire (UCD), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Blake McClean (Instonians), Donnacha McGuire (UCD), Bill Hayes (Garryowen), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere), Charlie O’Shea (UCC), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University).

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
