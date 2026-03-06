‘History repeating itself’: Mother to be sentenced for neglect of three children

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Dara Hayes adjourned the case until May, remanding the woman on continuing bail

A woman who slapped her baby son when he was crying also neglected her two older children, a court has heard.

The 31-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three counts of child neglect on various dates between 2018 and 2023 in the east of the country. The maximum sentence for this offence is seven years’ imprisonment.

She sobbed throughout the hearing on Thursday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

She can’t be named, to protect the identities of the two boys and a girl. The youngest boy was under one year old at the time of the offending against him.

The older boy was aged between four and eight, while the girl was between seven and nine years old at the time of the offences in relation to them.

An investigating garda told Oisín Clarke, prosecuting, that a referral was received from Tusla in July 2023 after concerns were raised by the principal of the oldest boy’s school.

Around this time, social workers also met the girl, who made some allegations about her mother.

A multi-agency child-protection conference about the three children took place in August 2023. During the meeting, the woman and social workers agreed the children would go to live with her mother.

The three children were also listed on the child-protection notification system for six months due to the concerns raised.

The court heard that there were concerns about how the woman, who had drug-addiction issues, was coping. There had been several deaths in her family in late 2022 and early 2023, including the death by suicide of her husband.

Specialist gardaí interviewed the older boy and the girl in September 2023. They separately described seeing their mother slap the baby on more than one occasion, including across the face when he was crying.

The boy said his mother told his sister “If you don’t stop crying, I’m going to put you down beside Daddy,” one time when they were visiting their father’s grave. The girl also told gardaí about this incident, adding that her mother had also kicked her in the leg.

The boy said his sister was looking after him and the baby, cooking and cleaning.

He said their mother was often absent from the home and that he saw her strike his sister a number of times.

The boy described one incident in which his mother hit him on the head several times using a phone, causing him to bleed.

The girl gave a similar account to gardaí. She said she was looking after her brothers, even when their mother was at home.

The girl said her mother had assaulted her several times, and described being hit with a hairdryer and hair straightener and sustaining bruises. She said her mother grabbed her by the hair and banged her off the wall in one incident.

Gardaí also spoke to the principals of the schools attended by the older children.

The school said the girl was often absent, and when asked why, she said she had to stay home to mind her brothers. The girl would be late, and sometimes was so tired that she fell asleep at her desk.

The school was also concerned about the girl’s personal hygiene and that her clothes were too small. They notified the woman about this and her response on one occasion was: “Why the f*** is she on about the uniform again?”

In relation to the boy, the school also had concerns about his personal hygiene and emotional state. He was referred to CAMHS, where it was determined that he had complex PTSD. He was also coming to school tired, saying he had been up at night to feed the baby.

The woman was arrested and interviewed in February 2024. She answered questions, but nothing of evidential value in relation to the offences was obtained, with the court told that the woman was very upset when told about the allegations.

The woman has 23 previous minor convictions, primarily for theft and fraud offences.

No victim-impact statement was provided to the court. The garda outlined that the children continue to live with their grandmother and are doing well. While there is supervised access, the two older children do not wish to see their mother.

The investigating garda agreed with Vincent Heneghan, defending, that it was noted at the child-protection conference in 2023 that the woman was engaging with addiction counselling services.

The garda accepted that the woman appeared to be using a lot of drugs at the time, and had little or a partial memory of what had happened.

It was also agreed that the woman had experienced domestic violence in her relationship with her late husband and there was a history of domestic violence in her family.

The witness also accepted Heneghan’s suggestion that the woman had her first child at 18, and that she had repeated the violence she had experienced as a child on her own children.

The garda agreed that the woman has not come to recent Garda attention, that her previous convictions all predate this offending coming to light and are indicative of someone with addiction issues.

Mr Heneghan said his client accepted her responsibility and was ashamed and remorseful.

He submitted that while the woman’s addiction had played a part in the offending, it was a “side issue” and “the real issue seems to be history repeating itself”.

“We expect parents to be nothing but people who will love, care and don’t harm their children,” Heneghan said.

His client loves and cares for her children, he said, adding that she harmed them, which is heartbreaking for her.

He said the woman had a chaotic lifestyle but has taken steps to rehabilitate, noting the contents of several reports handed to the court and negative urinalysis from mid-2025.

He asked the court to adjourn the case for a probation report and for the defence to liaise with the support services the woman is engaged with to see if a plan can be put in place.

Judge Dara Hayes agreed to the defence’s submissions and asked for any urinalysis to be made available to the court. He adjourned the case until May, remanding the woman on continuing bail.