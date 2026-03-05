Six Nations: Jack Dempsey returns from injury as Scotland name team to play France

Jack Dempsey has been passed fit to return to Scotland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with France at Murrayfield.

The influential backrower’s championship initially appeared to be over after he suffered a bicep injury in last month’s win over England.

But after sitting out the victory away to Wales last time out, Dempsey rejoined the squad to prepare for this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash with France.

Having proved his fitness in training this week, the 31-year-old has been restored as one of five personnel changes to the team that started in Cardiff.

Four of those are in the pack, including the entire frontrow. Props Pierre Schoeman and D’Arcy Rae start in place of Nathan McBeth, who drops out entirely, and Zander Fagerson, who is on the bench. George Turner replaces Dave Cherry at hooker.

Gregor Brown, who started in the backrow against Wales, is moved into the secondrow, with lock Max Williamson dropping out.

The only change in the backline sees Darcy Graham start in place of fellow Edinburgh wing Duhan van der Merwe.

Burgeoning Edinburgh backrower Freddy Douglas is included in a Six Nations squad for the first time as a substitute, with Gregor Townsend opting for a 6-2 bench split. Hooker Ewan Ashman, who started the opener in Italy, is also among the replacements after missing the last two matches.

Meanwhile, France have named the starting team who beat Ireland in their Six ‌Nations opener, with outhalf Matthieu Jalibert returning to the side named on Thursday. Jalibert played ​in France’s first two matches but was ruled out of the win over Italy, and is back for the game at Murrayfield where a bonus-point victory would see the French retain their Six Nations title.

France's Matthieu Jalibert. Photograph: Inpho

France coach Fabien Galthie has reverted to the ​team who began with a 36-14 win over Ireland at Stade de France, with centres Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere also returning ⁠from injury.

“Fabien Brau-Boirie is out of action, victim of a dislocated finger from which he has ‌not ‌sufficiently ​recovered,” Galthie said.

“We decided to pick the same pair of centres that started the Championship against Ireland and were very good before getting injured.”

Galthie has recalled ⁠Mickael Guillard and Charles Ollivon to ​his second row, after the pair were dropped to ​the bench against Italy.

Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou, who started the 33-8 victory over Italy, were named among ‌the replacements.

“Flament had a calf problem that ​was managed during the week off and at the beginning of this week,” Galthie said.

“Ollivon is in ⁠very good shape, he played the first ⁠two matches and came ​on during the match against Italy. The same goes for Guillard.”

Scotland, despite losing their opening game in Italy, are second in the standings and four points behind France having bounced back to beat England and Wales, while the French are the only side still on course for the Grand Slam.

Ireland host Wales on Friday, and if the Irish fail to secure a bonus-point win France will go into Saturday’s game knowing victory will be ‌enough to retain their crown, ⁠with a home game against England to come on the final day.

“We will be welcomed by a country and a team that think they can win the tournament,” Galthie ‌said. “But our players have been working hard for six weeks, performing well.”

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, D’Arcy Rae; Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Freddy Douglas, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan.

France: Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis ​Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Charles Ollivon, Mickael ​Guillard; Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Demba Bamba, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Pierre-Louis Barassi.