Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner set for Leinster returns

In the nick of time, Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner will return for Leinster against Glasgow on Saturday at the RDS.

The champions have already secured a Pro 14 home semi-final so this result is of little relevance, while the visitors need points to secure the same status in Conference A, but Henshaw (leg surgery) and Toner (ankle surgery) have missed key moments this season. Providing they come through unscathed both will almost certainly start against Toulouse on Sunday week in the Champions Cup semi-final.

Johnny Sexton’s return is less clear cut. Leinster report the 33 year old, who last wore a blue jersey in defeat to Munster on December 29th, has increased “training load for a quad injury and will be further assessed” ahead of the weekend.

Noel Reid is following return to play protocols following a head injury sustained in the draw with Treviso and Rory O’Loughlin suffered a “minor hamstring injury.”

The only players listed as “unavailable for selection” are Mick Kearney (shoulder), Josh van der Flier (groin) and Dan Leavy (knee).