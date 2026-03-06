FBD profit falls following €30.8m of net costs from bad weather early last year

FBD, the Republic’s only indigenous general insurer, said its pretax profit fell by almost 30 per cent last year as it absorbed €30.8 million of net costs from Storm Éowyn in January last year.

The profit drop to €54.2 million came as the Dublin-listed group’s result from insurance underwriting declined by 33 per cent to €44.9 million, the company said in a statement on Friday. Its return on investments – another core part component of insurance companies’ earnings – fell 5.4 per cent to €24.7 million.

Still, the board plans to keep its dividend unchanged at €1 per share, or €36 million in total, following on from a special dividend of 75c paid out late last year, as its capital reserves levels remain comfortably above its own targets.

It also plans to spend up to €4 million buying back its own shares in 2026, similar to last year.

Gross written premium increased by 9 per cent last year to €501.7 million – breaching €500 million for the first time – with its number of policies rising 3.2 per cent and the average premium rising 5.6 per cent. Much of the increase in premiums related to customers increasing their level of insurance cover, the company said.

Average settlement costs for injury claims have increased by 4 per cent compared to 2024, with pre-litigation settlement costs 6 per cent higher.

“We have experienced increases in third-party motor damage costs in 2025, across both private and commercial motor,” the company said. “New property claims notifications in 2025 increased substantially compared to 2024 due to the January 2025 weather events.”

“FBD is profitable and growing and while we remain mindful of uncertainty in the external environment, we remain confident that our relationship-driven approach, supported by a digitally enabled and data-enriched organisation, will continue to deliver long-term value for our customers, shareholders and wider stakeholders,” said chief executive Tomás Ó Midheach.