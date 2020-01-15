Munster always seek to be judged on results in the Champions Cup. That supersedes multiple excuses that can be made for them in January 2020.

Two of the best players in the world are landing in Limerick this summer. That should solve the short-term problems as Damian de Allende is expected to carry them where Virimi Vakatawa is taking Racing 92. Or where Alivereti Raka is driving Clermont Auvergne.