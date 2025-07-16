Taoiseach rejects US politicians’ claims that Occupied Territories Bill is ‘diplomatic intoxication’

House Republican chair Lisa McClain: passage of the Bill would be ‘huge mistake for Ireland’. Photograph: Jemal Countess/AFP/Getty Images

The Taoiseach has rejected a claim by the US ambassador to Israel that Ireland is suffering from “diplomatic intoxication” in progressing something as “stupid” as the Occupied Territories Bill.

Mike Huckabee’s comments came amid similar criticisms from a number of senior US politicians, who warned the Government that enacting the Occupied Territories Bill would be harmful for Ireland.

The proposed Bill is expected to go before the Dáil in the autumn. The legislation would prohibit trading with companies operating in illegal settlements in the West Bank and other occupied territories.

At least 10 members of Congress have shared their criticisms of the Bill on X (formerly Twitter) in what would appear to be a concerted campaign.

On Wednesday Mr Huckabee posted: “Did the Irish fall into a vat of Guinness & propose something so stupid that it would be attributed to act of diplomatic intoxication? It will harm Arabs as much as Israelis. Sober up Ireland! Call @IsraelMFA & say you’re sorry!”

Responding, Mr Martin said: “I reject the comments made by the ambassador. The situation is very serious in Gaza, including an appalling loss of human life. Terrible war crimes are being committed.”

Mr Martin said there is “continuing shocking behaviour” in the West Bank, including “the freedom that’s given to extreme settlers to destroy settlements and housing belonging to Palestinians who’ve been there on that land for generations”.

There have been claims that US companies based in Ireland could be subject to fines and penalties if the Bill passes, as it could breach American laws that prohibit BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) activity against Israel.

Mr Martin said BDS legislation could “inadvertently” affect companies.

“We don’t want companies that are based in Ireland and employing people punished in any shape or form. That would be counterproductive in terms of the objective being to leverage pressure on Israel, not on Ireland,” Mr Martin said.

“But we will consider that, and obviously we will take legal opinion on it.”

But the Taoiseach added that the “situation has moved on”, with the European Union confirming member states should consider the legal opinion of the International Court of Justice in the context of member states’ trade relationships with the occupied territories.

“To be fair to president Trump, he’s a man who doesn’t like war, and I would hope that he can exert pressure to bring about an end to the terrible and horrific killing in Gaza.”

The Ibec business lobby group warned that a “deterioration” in Irish-US relations over the Bill would have a “material” impact on Irish households and businesses.

Fergal O’Brien, executive director of lobbying and influence at Ibec, told an Oireachtas committee that businesses have had similar reactions to the Bill as those of US politicians.

“We’ve been asked about this Bill for some time. ‘Why is Ireland doing this? Why is Ireland taking such an approach?’” he said.

While the organisation cannot “quantify” the economic impact, it believes it would be “real and material”.

He acknowledged there may be some “misinformation” about the proposed legislation but said that if another public policy issue generated “this much attention internationally”, the risk would be taken “very seriously”.

Lisa McClain, the chair of the House Republicans, said “any legislation boycotting, divesting or sanctioning Israel would be a huge mistake for Ireland”.

“This type of extreme anti-Semitic hate is unacceptable and should be rejected.”

Republican senator Lindsey Graham posted: “I hope that Ireland will reconsider their efforts to economically isolate Israel [...] I do not believe these efforts would be well received in the United States and they certainly would not go unnoticed.”

Senator Rick Scott, also a Republican, said: “This foolish move not only wrongfully targets Israel & the Jewish Community, but also harms American businesses. They should think twice about the message they’re sending by passing this Bill, which complicates our economic relationship & targets our ally.”