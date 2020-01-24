Champions Cup: Leinster will meet Saracens on Saturday evening

Meanwhile, Ulster will travel to face Toulouse on the Sunday in their quarter-final

Leinster will meet Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-finals. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

Leinster will meet Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-finals. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

 

Leinster will face Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva stadium on Saturday, April, 4th (5.45) while Ulster’s clash against Toulouse at Le Stadium is pencilled in for Sunday, April 5th with a 4.15 kickoff local time (3.15, Irish time).

Leo Cullen’s charges beat the English club at the same stage of the tournament – also at the Aviva stadium – two seasons ago en route to winning a fourth European title but Saracens got their revenge last season when they won 20-10 in the final in Newcastle.

Three of the Champions Cup semi-finals take place on the Saturday, with two sharing a kickoff time. The Exeter Chiefs will host the Northampton Saints at Sandy Park (3.15) while Racing 92, beaten finalists in 2018, must travel to the Stade Marcel Michelin to face Clermont Auvergne (3.15, Irish time).

All three of Saturday’s matches will be shown live on BT Sport, who also have the Ulster game on the Sunday but that game will also be available free to air on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals (all kick-offs Irish time)

Saturday, April 4th

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (3.15pm) – Live on BT Sport.

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3.15pm) – Live on BT Sport.

Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (5.45pm) Live on Bt Sport.

Sunday, April 5th

Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (3.15pm) – Live on BT Sport, Channel 4, Virgin Media.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.