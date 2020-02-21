Andrew Conway and Billy Holland sign contract extensions

Munster’s Andrew Conway, Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman have all signed contract extensions with the province.

Conway has signed a three-year deal that will see him remain with Munster until at least July 2023.

In making 124 appearances - playing on the wing or at fullback - the 28-year-old is Munster’s third highest try scorer of all-time with 42 scored since his debut against Zebre in September 2013.

On the international stage, Conway has made 20 appearances for Ireland, most recently earning his first Six Nations start against Scotland. He has scored 10 tries in the green jersey and was Ireland’s leading Rugby World Cup try-scorer in Japan, scoring in each of his three games.

The 34-year-old Holland - Munster’s most senior squad member with 226 caps - has penned a one-year contract extension.

In his 13th season of competitive rugby Holland has captained the side on five occasions this season, starting 12 of his 14 appearances to date.

Prop Jeremy Loughman has put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will see him remain with the province until at least June 2022.

From Athy, the 24-year-old made his Munster debut in January 2018 and has lined out in red on 36 occasions in all. In November he produced a try-scoring man of the match performance against Ospreys on his first Champions Cup start.

Commenting on the latest contract extensions, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said, “retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster and for our plans for the future.

“They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province.”