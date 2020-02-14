Ospreys v Ulster: Team news, kick-off time and TV details

Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster

Kick-off: 5.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Liberty Stadium. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Louis Ludik has returned from injury and has been selected to start for Ulster when they face Ospreys.

Ludik will start on the left wing and is joined in the back three by fullback Matt Faddes and Robert Baloucoune, who re-joins the Ulster squad following his involvement in the development group which trained alongside the Irish squad in the build-up to the Six Nations.

Stuart McCloskey has been released from the Ireland squad and is paired with Luke Marshall in midfield. Billy Burns has also been released from international duties and will start at outhalf alongside David Shanahan who comes in to start at scrumhalf.

In the front row, Eric O’Sullivan will start at loosehead prop, Adam McBurney is selected at hooker, and Marty Moore returns to the tighthead position. Alan O’Connor will lead the side from the second row and is partnered with Kieran Treadwell. Matthew Rea and Sean Reidy – who both recently signed two-year contract extensions with the province – start in the back row alongside number eight, Marcell Coetzee.

Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole, who are also part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad, are named among the forward reinforcements with John Andrew, David O’Connor and Jordi Murphy. Providing back line cover are Jonny Stewart, Bill Johnston and Craig Gilroy.

Ulster: Matt Faddes; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns, David Shanahan; Eric O’Sullivan, Adam McBurney, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor (Capt), Kieran Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Jordi Murphy, Jonny Stewart, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.