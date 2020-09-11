All Autumn Nations Cup games will be televised free-to-air

It had been widely speculated Ireland v England would be on Amazon Prime

The IRFU have confirmed that all of Ireland’s games in the new Autumn Nations Cup will, after all, be televised free-to-air, including the away fixture against England at Twickenham on November 21st.

It had been widely speculated on Thursday, including in The Irish Times, that the aforementioned game would be televised exclusively on Amazon Prime but it transpires that the England-Ireland match will be televised live on RTÉ and Channel 4 as well as Amazon Prime.

Hence, all of Ireland’s games, including the three home matches in Ireland’s Guinness Series 2020 which are part of the Autumn Nations Cup, will be available free-to-air on RTÉ and Channel 4 this November and December.

Ireland’s home games against Wales and Georgia, as well as a play-off game, which make up the Guinness Series 2020, will be broadcast live on RTÉ in Ireland (and Channel 4 in the UK).

Andy Farrell’s side open the Autumn Nations Cup against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, November 13th (kick-off 7pm), before travelling to London to go head-to-head with England on Saturday, November 21st (kick-off 3pm).

Ireland continue their Guinness Series 2020 against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 29th (kick-off 2pm), before concluding a busy Autumn schedule with a to-be-confirmed play-off game on Saturday, December 5th.

In addition to broadcasting free-to-air coverage of all of Ireland’s games in the UK, Channel 4 will show highlights from all rounds of the Autumn Nations Cup after striking a deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon on Friday announced that live international rugby union will be coming to Prime Video in the UK for the new Autumn Nations Cup, which will be played across four weekends of games featuring the Six Nations sides and Georgia and Fiji.

Every game, apart from Ireland’s three Group A matches which will also be shown live on RTÉ in Ireland and Channel 4 in the UK, will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Ireland’s Autumn fixture list:

Guinness Six Nations:

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium - 24th October 2020 (Kick-off TBC) - Live on Virgin Media/ITV

France v Ireland, Stade de France - 31st October 2020 (Kick-off 8pm) Live on Virgin Media

Guinness Series 2020 (Autumn Nations Cup):

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium - 13th November 2020 (Kick-off 7pm) - Live on RTÉ/Channel 4

England v Ireland, Twickenham - 21st November 2020 (Kick-off 3pm) - Live on RTÉ/Channel 4

Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium - 29th November 2020 (Kick-off 2pm) - Live on RTÉ/Channel 4

Ireland v TBD, Aviva Stadium - 5th December 2020 (Kick-off 2.15pm) - Live on RTÉ/Channel 4.

