Man charged over New Year’s Day assault in Roscommon released on bail

Yevhen Shutko (46), of Loughglynn, Co Roscommon, has been granted bail over alleged assault on New Year's Day

A Ukrainian man charged with an assault causing serious harm in the early hours of New Year’s Day, which resulted in the death of a man in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, has been released on bail.

Yevhen Shutko (46), with an address at Loughglynn, Co Roscommon, previously appeared before Judge James Faughnan at a special sitting of Roscommon District Court on Sunday, where he was remanded in custody.

He reappeared before Judge Faughnan at Ballaghaderreen District Court on Friday afternoon where independent surety and bail of €3,000 were furnished to the court. With no further charges forthcoming from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), he admitted Mr Shutko to bail.

The court previously heard that Mr Shutko was claiming self-defence when charged with the alleged assault on Jordon Nevin, a man in his 30s.

His reply when charged on Saturday night by Gda Brendan McGrath was “it was definitely not intentional, I was defending myself”.

Following the alleged assault, Mr Nevin was taken to Sligo University Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he later died.

Mr Shutko had surrendered his passport, as well as his birth certificate to ensure he could not apply for any replacement travel documentation.

He lodged €1,500 cash for his bail, with his brother paying a further €1,500 independent surety and undertaking to ensure Mr Shutko will show up for court.

The accused was remanded on bail to next month’s sitting of Ballaghaderreen District Court on February 13th.