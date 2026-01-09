Joshua Kenny to make Leinster debut against La Rochelle with Ciarán Frawley at full-back

Joshua Kenny is set to make his Champions Cup debut when Leinster take on La Rochelle on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Joshua Kenny is set to make his Champions Cup debut when Leinster take on La Rochelle on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports). Tommy O’Brien will play on the opposite flank with Ciarán Frawley at full-back.

Sam Prendergast has been named at outhalf with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, while Robbie Henshaw will partner Rieko Ioane in the centre.

Paddy McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson will scrum down on either side of Dan Sheehan in the front row as Joe McCarthy and James Ryan make up the second row.

Caelan Doris captains the team from number eight, with Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier completing the back row.

Jerry Cahir and Andrew Sparrow are both in line for their Champions Cup debuts from the bench with Rónan Kelleher, Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan completing the forward cover.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan in training with Alex Nankivell, who returns to the team for game in Toulon. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Meanwhile Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are the halfback pairing for Munster as they take on Toulon in Sunday’s away Champions Cup Round 3 clash at Stade Felix Mayol (1pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports).

Coach Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to the side that was beaten by Ulster in Belfast last Friday night.

Munster are missing Jean Kleyn (calf), Alex Kendellen (ankle) and John Hodnett (thumb) to injury for the trip south.

Ben O’Connor and Calvin Nash start on the wings with Shane Daly in at fullback. Tom Farrell and Alex Nankivell also come into the backline to form a centre partnership.

Captain Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Edwin Edogbo, Jeremy Loughman and Jack O’Donoghue start in a pack that has edge, with Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa in the front row and Edogbo and Fineen Wycherley in the secondrow engine room.

The last time the sides met in Toulon two years ago, Munster emerged as 18-29 winners. Munster are looking for at least a bonus point to keep hopes alive of a play-off spot.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Robbie Henshaw, Joshua Kenny; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (c). Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Andrew Sparrow, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Andrew Osborne.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Ben O’Connor; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Kelly.