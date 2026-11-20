South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus looks on prior to the Nations Championship match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris on November 13, 2026. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Anyone for some rugby? It’s been a long, Rassie Erasmus-filled week. I wonder if my former Munster coach pre-planned to heap all the attention and pressure on his own shoulders.

It has, after all, been a gruelling 12-match season since the Springboks played the Barbarians in Pretoria on June 20th.

With the biggest test matches of the year to follow, against Ireland and one from Ireland, England or France next weekend at Twickenham, I think he sat down on Tuesday with a media strategy.

Or a need to vent. Or both.

Throw in the fact that South Africa already peaked in a four-game series against the All Blacks back in August-September and even the greatest squad of Springboks ever assembled must be feeling the strain.

Erasmus could not have foreseen a six-game ban for what World Rugby described as “wide-ranging comments” around the officiating of South Africa’s defeat to France last Friday.

Hilariously, he has set up a live stream - watchwithrassie.com - so South Africans (and everybody else) can see his delayed reactions to events at the Aviva. Not even Eddie Jones would be that cheeky.

I know Rassie gets under people’s skin. The sanction was rapid and punitive. But for six test matches, from now until August 2027, Rassie could raise millions of rand for charity by charging the public to watch him scream at the TMO from his hotel suite.

If rugby wants to ever capture a global audience, World Rugby should provide a live link to the Rassie Erasmus appeal hearing, which is presumably happening in London next week.

British & Irish Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray with Rassie Erasmus in 2021. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

I really like the man. I was 27 years old when he landed at Munster training in Limerick, unannounced, back in 2016. By the time he returned home to coach the ‘Boks, I was heading off on the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand.

Jacques Nienaber deserves credit for enhancing Munster in so many technical aspects. We reached a Champions Cup semi-final that season, having failed to get out of our group the year before.

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Rassie toughened us up. I remember a video session after a poor defeat in Wales. He could have pointed the finger at any one of us, but he highlighted a lack of physicality from Billy Holland and Peter O’Mahony.

Jesus, come the following weekend, the two boys were hunting fellas down.

After Rassie’s debut in the third test against the Lions in 1997, he had a solid international career on the flank, even locking horns with Trevor Brennan during the Battle of Pretoria in 1998.

Like Andy Farrell, Erasmus was and is hard as nails. Cut from the same cloth, the best years of my career started under Rassie and ended under Faz.

There is no defending his comments this week, but I do have some sympathy for what he was trying to say.

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus with defence coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of the European Rugby Champions Cup match against Racing 92 at Thomond Park in Limerick on October 21, 2017. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The French were continually dropping to their knees to fell Springbok ball carriers. I’d say he knew Sam Prendergast would avoid a ban, “on a technicality,” for the alleged hip-drop tackle that apparently injured Fijian captain Peceli Yato last week.

Sam made that tackle in desperation. I’ve been that soldier, clinging to a bigger man who has ploughed through a ruck into open grass.

Muscle memory kicks in. If you throw your shoulder on to the player’s legs, it is legal, but if you drop your weight on his lower body from behind to bring him down, it is illegal.

It is dangerous. But widespread. That’s why the refs and TMOs were told to stamp it out.

For the Erasmus appeal, the South African video analyst will come armed with evidence showing French knee-drops and examples comparable to what Sam did.

The ban is for the language Rassie used, but if the full hearing is allowed into the public domain, it could make the game safer. Clarity is needed.

Ireland’s defence coach Simon Easterby will be live to the tweaks in technique needed to avoid another citing. It will take time as the unintended consequence is a rake of studs down your face.

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby with Darragh Murray during the warm-up ahead of the Nations Championship match against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 14, 2026. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Similarly, zero tolerance is now applied to ‘croc-rolling’ a player’s neck to remove them from a ruck but the unintended consequence of a lower clear-out can bring a player into contact with an opponent’s testicles.

Plenty of Erasmus’s other points this week were lost in the tempest caused by his choice of words.

For example, he highlighted the absence of Garry Ringrose and the arrival of Rob Baloucoune.

Whenever the ref signals an advantage off a scrum, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu usually fires a crossfield kick for Ethan Hooker on the left wing. Both Rob and Hooker are 6ft 4 ins so maybe Rassie was giving us a hint that Feinberg-Mngomezulu might instead decide to slingshot Damien de Allende through midfield.

When Damien showed up at Munster training in 2020, I saw a battering ram who would make life easier for us down in France. By the time he headed to Saitama Wild Knights in Japan, I regarded him as one of the most skilful centres to lace up boots.

Rassie also suggested that Ireland’s scrum illegally “swings around” while “we like the BUFF.”

Over to English referee Christophe Ridley and TMO Ian Tempest to block out the noise and make the right calls in an increasingly confusing sport.

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