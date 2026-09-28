Munster have ‘a lot to be optimistic about’, Clayton McMillan says

Munster and Glasgow Warriors were separated by six points at the end of Saturday's match in Thomond Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

There was plenty to like about Munster’s performance. Weakened by injuries, they unveiled some well-choreographed strike plays, built a deserved 17-7 interval lead but, in the heel of the hunt, they began the season with a 26-20 home defeat.

So, although much of the positivity emanating from the camp beforehand was vindicated, the negativity outside the organisation was reflected in a modest attendance of just over 11,000.

Granted, those that were there fully bought into the performance. But considering this was an overdue first competitive game of the season at a prime Saturday teatime kick-off and outside of interpros, and it is also a fixture that has generated quite a rivalry over the years, that turnout showed that Munster have work to do in regaining the support of the faithful.

Head coach Clayton McMillan accepted as much afterwards.

“For the people that were here, I hope they saw something in the team to be optimistic about. After last year, we’ve got a bit of work to do to earn their dollars and cents to come and buy tickets and come along and support this team.

“We’ve been very active out in the community in the preseason and we hope that performances and wins will put bums on seats, but we couldn’t have asked for more from the crowd that were there today. I think they did a great job for us.”

But the bottom line was a home defeat and, what’s more, a fourth successive loss to Glasgow, so McMillan could not see this as a “glass half-full” display.

“No, we want to win. I think in this competition, a good starting point is to win your home games, and we didn’t quite manage that today. We’re grateful we walk away with a bonus point. And what we know is that in eight months’ time, all of those bonus points, winning ones and losing ones, all add up.

“So, I’m grateful we took away a point. We pushed a quality team hard, and there’s no shame in losing, albeit we don’t want to at home. But there’s green shoots there, I think.

“We’ve been clear around what we want to improve over the summer – the scrum, our maul, our phase, our attack. There’s been lots of subtle changes, and if we park the disappointment of losing and focus on what I thought were the positives, there’s a lot to be optimistic about.”

Clayton McMillan says most of the Munster players out injured will be back in about two weeks. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

A key difference was the Warriors’ superior strength in depth and the greater impact of their bench was reflected in them outscoring Munster by three tries to nil in the second half.

Although Diarmuid Barron failed his HIA, McMillan said: “He’s all good. He could be a possibility, but he needs to go through the process. Mike Haley, I haven’t caught up with him, but it looked like he had a pretty decent bang or something to his leg, so he might be 50/50. Michael Milne is fine.

“And then guys coming back, I think we might get the benefit of one or two of the internationals who didn’t play a lot of rugby on the summer tour,” he added, presumably in reference to Jeremy Loughman and Craig Casey.

“Edwin [Edogbo] is probably still, I’d say, two weeks away. But we get Shane Daly and a few other guys will come back. I think over the next two or three weeks we’ll get a lot back, and that’ll be great, because we’re having to rely through the preseason and the early part of the season on the same blokes, so I don’t want them running on fumes. But it’s great for them to get an opportunity, and we know we’ve got some good cattle.

“I don’t know how many, maybe 10/12 starters that didn’t take any part in the game today, and when they come back in, that’ll strengthen us.”

Jack Aungier tweaked his back in training last Thursday week but McMillan said: “He’ll be back next week. He’ll be a contender next week.

“So a few bodies, but we’re still probably a couple of weeks away from getting the majority back.”

Tom Ahern is sidelined with a badly cut finger that required stitches.

“He got stitches in his finger. He cut his finger open with a knife, slicing an apple or something like that. So, it got a little bit infected. At a push, we could have played him today, but we rolled the dice, and others did well today. He’ll be back in the mix next week.

“Yeah, when it rains, it pours,” said McMillan with a rueful smile.