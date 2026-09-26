Munster lose to Glasgow as all Irish provinces suffer defeats in opening URC games

URC: Munster 20 Glasgow Warriors 26

A sobering opening weekend of the URC season ended with a fourth Irish defeat out of four. There was actually much to like about this Munster display, not least the first sightings of the Jared Payne/Mossie Lawlor attacking amalgam of strike plays and phased attack, as well as an eye-catching full debut by Irish-qualified Kiwi scrumhalf Ben O’Connor.

Alas for Munster, after leading 17-7 at the break, their heavy injury list took a toll as Glasgow’s superior quality off the bench increasingly strangled home team and fans alike, with O’Donovan’s opposite number George Horne becoming the game’s dominant figure.

It didn’t help Munster’s cause that most of the poor decisions by the fastidious and irritating South African referee Morné Ferreira went against the home side. However, there was also no doubting that after Munster’s starting scrum had held firm, the penalty count turned against them after the usual raft of replacements.

Ultimately, a home defeat in front of just 11,000 fans was not the start Munster needed.

Munster's Ben O’Connor scores a try against Glasgow. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Two things that Munster had been promising in preseason, and which they needed, delivered from the off. There was stable scrum and, with JJ Hanrahan pulling the strings and Ben O’Donovan’s speed over the ground used regularly, they showed Jared Payne-devised strike plays.

Kieran Brookes showed that at 36 he can still be a valuable signing, on match days as well as in training ground scrummaging sessions, and off the game’s first scrum, scrumhalf O’Donovan wrapped around Hanrahan and fed Mike Haley, who might have released O’Connor on the edge but stepped inside to be tackled. But a penalty ensued for offside which Hanrahan landed.

Alas, when they opted to go to the corner after Ollie Smith had been binned for slapping down Sean O’Brien’s intended pass to O’Connor, the lineout completely malfunctioned, with no one lifted into the air for Diarmuid Barron’s throw.

Even so, when O’Donovan swept around Hanrahan after Gavin Coombes pass off the base of another rock solid scrum, the outhalf executed a perfect 50:22. Better still, when O’Donovan then swept around O’Brien’s pullback off the resulting lineout, Haley gave the touchline-hugging O’Connor a clean finish with a lovely whipped pass.

Haley had to hobble off, with Dan Kelly coming on in midfield, O’Brien moving to the wing and O’Connor to fullback before Glasgow came calling and forced Munster to scramble. Jack O’Donoghue made a covering tackle on Ally Miller, Diarmuid Kilgallen brought an end to a break by George Horne and Gavin Coombes made a last-ditch choke tackle on the line.

But Kilgallen was harshly pinged for tackling Horne short of the line after the scrumhalf’s quick tap, even though everyone else backed off and the latter had taken about 10 steps.

In any event, Glasgow’s ensuing catch-and-drive inched remorselessly toward the posts as the backs joined in for the centurion, Jamie Dobie, to claim the touchdown, and Horne converted.

An all-in scrap was initiated by Horne preventing O’Donovan from gathering the ball from a scrum penalty, before Matt Fagerson roughed up the Munster scrumhalf and Fineen Wycherley joined in. This demonstrated that the old bitterness remains.

From the penalty to the corner which followed, Alex Kendellen and Coombes were each held up just short, but the latter cleared a Glasgow leg out of the way for Michael Milne to finish, Hanrahan converting.

It felt highly significant that Munster kept that 10-point lead intact until the break, Wycherley burrowing through the Warriors close-range maul with the last play of the half to force a turnover in Tadhg Beirne-esque fashion.

Glasgow Warriors' Jamie Dobie scores his side's first try of the match. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

However, soon after the restart the referee somehow missed a blatant knock-on by Stafford McDowall in wrongly adjudging one against Munster which led to a pivotal scrum and entry into the home 22 for the visitors.

McDowall’s fumble from a trick play at the tail of the lineout undid that attack before Kilgallen was denied an intercept try for a questionable high tackle against O’Donoghue.

Glasgow came knocking again, and after sub hooker Seb Stephen bounced a couple of Munster tackles despite some heroic defending thereafter, Nathan McBeth eventually burrowed over with Horne converting.

Then Mossy Lawlor’s multiphase attack came into play, featuring one lovely half-break and offload by Alex Nankivell and a big carry by O’Donoghue before Munster opted to make it 20-14 with a Hanrahan penalty.

That left them open to a converted try, and sure enough Glasgow unveiled a nice strike play off a lineout of their own, Dan Lancaster’s sweeping around and releasing Dobie on the edge with a bridge pass. He was tackled just short but Horne picked up and scored sharply, and also added the conversion for the lead.

Then came perhaps Ferreira’s worst decision of them all when decreeing that a brilliant, flat bridge pass by Kilgallen to release Nankivell on the right touchline had drifted forward. This led to another pivotal and wrong scrum in Glasgow’s favour. Cue another penalty to the corner and more last-ditch defending of the Munster line before the Warriors worked Dobie over in the corner.

Although Horne missed the conversion, he and his team-mates claimed the restart and ran down the clock to seal the deal.

Scoring sequence: 3 mins: Hanrahan pen 3-0; 15: O’Connor try, Hanrahan con 10-0; 32: Dobie try, Horne con 10-7; 36: Milne try, Hanrahan con 17-10; HT: 17-10; 52: McBeth try, Horne con 17-14; 68: Horne try and con 20-21; 77: Dobie try 20-26.

Munster: Mike Haley, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Ben O’Connor; JJ Hanrahan, Ben O’Donovan; Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Kieran Brookes, Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Dan Kelly for Haley (18 mins), Brian Gleeson for O’Donoghue (29-39) and for Coombes (59), Marnus van der Merwe for Barron (32), Josh Wycherley for Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa for Brookes (both 50), John Hodnett for Kendellen, Jake O’Riordan for O’Donovan (both 59), Charlie O’Shea for Hanrahan (70).

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Stafford McDowall (capt), Jamie Dobie, Dan Lancaster, George Horne, Patrick Schickerling, Gregor Hiddleston, Murphy Walker, Gregor Brown, Max Williamson, Ally Miller, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Seb Stephen for Hiddleton, Nathan McBeth for Schickerling, Sam Talakai for Walker (all 46 mins), Scott Cummings for Brown, Macenzzie Duncan for Miller (both 60), Bayley Kuenzle for Rowe (62).

Not used: Angus Fraser, Callum Reidy.

Sinbinned: Ollie Smith (9-19 mins).

Referee: Morné Ferreira (SARU).