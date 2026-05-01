Andrew Porter returns to Leinster frontrow for Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon

Andrew Porter returns to the Leinster team for the Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Champions Cup semi-final: Leinster v Toulon, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 3pm – Live on Premier Sports

Ireland loosehead Andrew Porter returns from injury for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Porter’s last game was the Round of 16 victory over Edinburgh where he went off at half-time with a shoulder injury and he joins Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson in the frontrow.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan start in the secondrow, with Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris making up the starting backrow.

Rieko Ioane has been named on the left wing with Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw forming the centre partnership. Tommy O’Brien is named on the right wing with Hugo Keenan at fullback. Harry Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are the starting halfbacks.

Rabah Slimani has been named among the frontrow replacements, while Alex Soroka and Scott Penny will cover the back five positions in the scrum.

Sam Prendergast is named on the bench, with Luke McGrath and Jamie Osborne making up the 23.

Daniel Brennan, a son of former Leinster and Ireland international Trevor, has been named as loosehead cover on the Touon bench.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.

TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Gaël Dréan, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Seta Tuicuvu; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler; Corentin Mezou, David Ribbans (capt); Junior Kpoku, Charles Ollivon, Mikheil Shioshvili.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Daniel Brennan, Beka Gigashvili, Matthias Halagahu, Zach Mercer, Baptiste Serin, Esteban Abadie, Mathis Ferte.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).

Challenge Cup semi-final: Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, Affidea Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made 14 changes to the starting team from last week’s URC match against Munster, with Michael Lowry retaining his position at fullback, as Ulster bring back key senior players for their Challenge Cup semi-final in Belfast.

Experienced international lock Iain Henderson captains the team and is joined by Cormac Izuchukwu in the secondrow. International flanker Nick Timoney starts following a recent hip injury.

In the halfbacks, scrumhalf Nathan Doak starts alongside Jack Murphy at outhalf. Stuart McCloskey starts alongside Jude Postlethwaite in midfield. In the back three, Jacob Stockdale starts on the left wing, with the province’s leading try-scorer this season, Zac Ward, on the right wing.

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu; Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom McAllister, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy

EXETER CHIEFS: Ben Hammersley; Campbell Ridl, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Steve Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Nick Lilley.