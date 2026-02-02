James Ryan eyes ninth Six Nations campaign with focus on French challenge

James Ryan has a rich and varied, as well as both a positive and negative, history of playing against French teams. Hence he can draw on this deep well of knowledge to ready himself for battle in Thursday’s 2026 Six Nations opener in the Stade de France (kick-off 9.10pm).

Ryan has played in seven of Ireland’s last eight clashes against France, since making his Six Nations debut in Paris in 2018, when he was one of the first to submerge Johnny Sexton after his wondrous drop goal which kick-started that Grand Slam campaign.

He also started the comprehensive 26-14 win at home the following season and the 35-27 defeat behind closed doors in October 2020, before missing the defeat at an empty Aviva in 2021. He started again in the 30-24 loss in Paris the following year and also played the full 80 in the epic 32-19 win in Dublin in 2023, before appearing off the bench in the last two meetings – Ireland’s 38-17 victory in Marseilles two years ago and France’s thumping 42-27 win in the Aviva 12 months ago.

Embarking upon his ninth Championship campaign (where does the time go?) the prospect of returning to where he made his first appearance in the Six Nations thrills him as much as ever.

“It’s such an amazing tournament and you never get used to it, to be honest, so we’re all very excited. What a way to kick off the competition this Thursday in Paris. We can’t wait to get going. It never feels normal, every year feels very special.”

Drawing on that well of experience against French sides, Ryan augmented the feeling expressed by Jack Conan that the squad have had to place a big emphasis on their defence, given one of the characteristics that generally define Les Bleus, especially in Paris.

“I’d say the big thing is probably our defence, just the way they play. They can be a little bit unpredictable. They can play a little bit off the cuff. Usually when you’re looking at teams, maybe they have clear pictures or trends in the way they play. France sometimes you can be not really sure. For us, it’s just making sure that we get all of our bits right so we can apply pressure on them.”

James Ryan at an Irish Rugby training session on 1/2/2026. Photograph: Inpho/Ben Brady

[ Caelan Doris: ‘Therapy opened a can of worms for me. I didn’t know what I was going to find’Opens in new window ]

Pinpointing the French threat off turnovers and counter-attacks, Ryan added: “The focus piece is huge for us, making sure that we defend with real concentration and intent for 80 minutes plus because they can strike at any moment. They just need a lapse in concentration here or there. And they’re unbelievably effective.”

Strong starts are de rigueur in the modern game and perhaps more than anywhere else, come 9.10pm local time on Thursday, Ireland can ill afford a slow one.

“I think big starts are definitely unbelievably important for us. [The opposition] get their tails up, but then the crowd get behind them and they’re into their flow.

“A fast start for us is always important, but particularly so this weekend. I think going away from home over in Paris, you’ve got to start well, definitely.”

And for all the threat posed by Antoine Dupont, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos and their other off-the-cuff gamebreakers, and in transition, Ryan acknowledges that the Irish pack need to draw a line in the sand at scrum and maul time. No team thrives on the back of an early forward drive more than French sides on home soil.

Ireland's James Ryan v South Africa. Aviva Stadium, Dublin 22/11/2025. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

“One hundred per cent. France are driving more than any other team in the world at the moment. That lineout drive and the scrum is a huge part of their DNA and probably something that gives them a lot of belief.

“So, it’s a big challenge for us as well up front in terms of the set-piece. We’re unbelievably excited about that too.”

Although the omissions of some big names have dominated the narrative around the French selection, it looks as if the back five of their pack is going to be loaded with lineout options, with Charles Ollivon now converted into a lock alongside Emmanuel Meafou.

This could supplement a backrow of François Cros, Oscar Jégou and Anthony Jelonch and pose a heightened threat to the Irish lineout.

“It probably makes it more difficult to win the ball,” admitted Ryan at the squad’s base in Quinta do Lago on Sunday. “Usually, they tend to pick a big lock in the second row as well, Meafou or someone like that, but the set-piece will be a huge part of the game this week. Going away from home, scrum and lineout, France will probably fancy themselves there, so we’ve got to make sure that we’re all over that part of the game this week.”

James Ryan at the Ireland Rugby press conference, The Campus, Quinta do Lago, Portugal 1/2/2026. Photograph: Inpho/Ben Brady

The forwards are reacquainting themselves with each other and Paul O’Connell in the Irish set-up but Ryan maintained this did not present additional difficulties.

“For a lot of us, we’ve been doing it for a long time, and there is a lot of crossover between national team and the provinces, to be fair. It’s more for the younger guys coming in, they probably had a bit to do. The group kind of felt like there was a new feel to it a little bit since we came in last week, a lot of new faces in the forwards as well.

“So probably they felt they had a bit to get through in the first few days, but they were brilliant as well. They took it in their stride. For some of the older guys, you need to be able to hit the ground running, yeah.”

And no one should be more primed to do so than Ryan.

[ ‘It took a while’: Tommy O’Brien hitting his stride after biding his timeOpens in new window ]