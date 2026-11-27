The Nations Championship wraps up this weekend at Twickenham, with either France or South Africa to be crowned the inaugural champions. In the words of one reader, the competition “produced some great matches but also some which were a shambles”.

We asked Irish Times readers to submit their thoughts on the Nations Championship – everything from ticket prices to kick-off times, if the competition format worked or whether it added anything to the international rugby calendar. Here is a taste of some of the responses we received.

“The prices of the tickets and the kick-off times make it impossible for those outside Dublin to attend,” Mark writes from Clare. “The IRFU needs to be worried about the disenfranchisement of these people when it comes to team Ireland.”

Andy Farrell’s side played three games at home as part of the Nations Championship, welcoming Argentina, Fiji and the Springboks to the Aviva Stadium over the past three weekends. The game against the Pumas had a Friday, 8.10pm, kick-off, followed by a Saturday, 8.10pm, kick-off the following week for the Fiji Test. Last weekend’s meeting with the world champions kicked off at 4.40pm on Saturday.

With that considered, annoyance over kick-off times and ticket prices was a common theme through the responses.

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Denis from Louth explains that if he were to attend an 8.10pm kick-off, he would only get home after 1am using public transport, acknowledging that many supporters have further to travel.

“The IRFU seemed to prioritise optimum financial return rather than the ability of the supporter to pay,” he adds of the ticket prices for the Aviva games, claiming “two category-one tickets for the three home fixtures cost in excess of €800.”

A view of Ireland fans performing the Mexican wave during the recent Ireland v Fiji match. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Clohessy

Martin in Wexford was part of the lucky few who got to see Ireland defeat the Springboks last weekend, which he describes as “a privilege”; however, even considering the bang he got for his buck, “the tickets were much too expensive”.

While admitting the ticket prices were “unpalatable”, Rob in Monkstown is inclined to give the benefit of the doubt. “The IRFU has to maximise its revenue to maintain the team standards we’ve come to expect. Neither nostalgia nor sentimentality have a role in this.”

On the championship format, we received mixed reviews. Mike from Co Meath said there is “no point including teams who, through no fault of their own, cannot compete at the top level, yet are forced into games where they are humiliated on the scoreboard.”

Japan, Fiji and Italy come to mind. The Brave Blossoms and Flying Fijians managed just one win apiece from their six group-stage Tests, both defeating the winless Italians.

He also raises a point that proved popular with respondents, how three teams in the northern hemisphere group finished with more points than any of the teams in the southern group, yet now two of them – England and Ireland – have been left to slog it out in a third- and fifth-place playoff respectively.

“If you take Ireland, for example – they are playing for fifth place despite only losing one match, whereas a team that lost two matches [South Africa] is competing in the final.”

For Tim in Dublin, the lower playoffs are of little interest. “The only game that matters is the final, and, at a push, the third/fourth playoff.” Despite that, he adds, the competition has been “a worthy addition”.

Fred from Co Louth had similar feelings, writing that while the “pool matches were acceptable, similar to usual autumn internationals”, the place playoffs are “silly and rubbish”.

Many readers suggested the finals weekend should be scrapped altogether.

Perhaps the three-day, six-game, one-venue bonanza was a good idea in theory, but not when you consider the logistical nightmare for anyone hoping to travel to the games. The structure of the competition meant each team only learned what fixture they would be playing in this weekend after last weekend’s games were complete.

France's Antoine Dupont and South Africa's Siya Kolisi with the Nations Championship trophy at Twickenham, London. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“It’s the tournament I initially felt nobody asked for, but I did become invested in it,” Andrew from Naul admits, but he adds that the finals weekend will surely need a rethink by organisers. “It’s hard to predict when your team will be playing, so unless you plan to go for the whole long weekend, you have less than a week to get a trip organised.”

While he says the money from TV rights agreements is good for the sport, “a half-empty stadium for Ireland’s final match on Friday night will detract from the sporting spectacle”.

But overall, Niall in Dublin feels the competition has served a purpose, turning the old summer and autumn series into something “more meaningful”.

“This is more about the north-south [hemisphere] rivalry than identifying the best team in the world at the moment,” he adds. “The idea of a France v England final, for me, would not be appealing, or, for example, Ireland playing Scotland for fifth. We have the Six Nations for that, and it’s not what this event should be about.”

Frank in Wicklow is in agreement. “North versus south, the undercooked versus the fatigued, serial world champions versus countries with something to prove ... What’s not to like?”