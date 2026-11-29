Terenure moved to the top of Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League thanks to a hat-trick by their centre Aran Egan in a 28-15 win over Ballynahinch at Lakelands Park.

The 27-year-old, who is Terenure’s Swiss army knife having played everywhere in the backline bar scrumhalf, added to an earlier try by Sean Rigney with two close-range finishes either side of half-time. But Conor Rankin’s 70th-minute penalty made it a one-score game after tries by the full-back himself and Clayton Milligan.

Egan, however, playing his 63rd AIL game out of 64 since joining from Trinity, secured the bonus point with a classy blindside finish from outside the 22. His fourth conversion brought his haul to 23 points and his season’s tally to 89.

By dint of this win, Terenure also reached the Bateman Cup final, pencilled in for Sunday January 3rd against Highfield at a venue to be decided. They will face Lansdowne under lights on the Aviva back pitch next Friday.

Terenure's Aran Egan. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Old Belvedere were dislodged from first due to Old Wesley’s 16-12 win at Energia Park. A 32nd-minute try by replacement winger Liam Grover earned Wesley a 7-0 lead, which Tom Larke extended with a 50m penalty after the restart.

Belvedere responded through tries by Jayden Beckett and Sam Wisniewski, but Wesley won the restart and went through 24 phases for Larke to restore their lead, and scrum dominance led to his third penalty.

St Mary’s moved up to second after overturning a 12-0 half-time deficit to defeat UCD 21-15 at Templeville Road. The students could have had more than first-half tries by Oran Handley and Daragh Gilbourne but for two goal line stands by Mary’s. Tries by Andrew Sparrow and Myles Carey, scoring off a quick tap from halfway, turned the game around before Jack Nelson Murray’s 69th-minute try reflected the home side’s increasing supremacy.

Lansdowne’s 35-29 victory at Temple Hill left Cork Con in last place. Con led 10-0 early on through a Sean Condon try before tries by Daniel Hurley, Barry Fitzpatrick and Wilhelm de Klerk put Lansdowne 21-10 ahead at the break.

Andrew Sparrow of St Mary's is congratulated by his teammates after winning a scrum penalty against UCD. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Aidan Moynihan and George Good edged Con in front before Cormac Foley’s try, Harry Byrne’s fourth conversion and a penalty try for Lansdowne. Michael Foy’s late try and Moynihan’s conversion did earn Con two bonus points.

Clontarf edged Young Munster 41-37 in a 10-try thriller at Tom Clifford Park. David Hawkshaw, exceptional in his first game after an eight-month absence, Darragh Doyle, Noah Sheridan, Jackson Bevin and Daniel Hawkshaw crossed for ’Tarf, with Conor Kelly converting all five tries and adding two penalties.

But two late tries by Benjamin Whatley, his second, and Arron Roulston brought Young Munster two bonus points and ’Tarf were ultimately indebted to Harry Goslin forcing a knock-on with the last play to deny the Cookies an improbable comeback.

Nenagh Ormond went top of Division 1B after beating Blackrock College 33-27 at New Ormond Park, as both Naas and Highfield lost. Wanderers are the new 2A leaders after a 31-14 victory away to UL Bohemian thanks to tries by Luke Callinan, Sean Sexton, Matthew Sherwin and Jordan Conroy.

Corinthians dropped to second despite a 28-22 victory over Cashel at Dangan thanks to tries by Sean Walsh, Mikey Yarr and Harry Rogers before replacement Jack Boyan secured the bonus point in the final minute.

Energia AIL results

Men’s Division 1A: Cork Con 29 Lansdowne 35; Old Wesley 16 Old Belvedere 12; St Mary’s Col 21 UCD 15; Terenure Col 28 Ballynahinch 15; Young Munster 37 Clontarf 41.

Men’s Division 1B: Instonians 24 UCC Rugby 22; Dublin Uni 7 MU Barnhall 20; Highfield RFC 33 City of Armagh 44; Naas 10 Garryowen 13; Nenagh Ormond 33 Blackrock Col 27;

Men’s Division 2A: Corinthians 28 Cashel RFC 22; Ballymena 31 Shannon RFC 23; Greystones 30 Dungannon 34; Queen’s Uni 29 Galwegians 28; UL Bohemian 14 Wanderers 31.

Men’s Division 2B North: Ballyclare RFC 26 Clogher Valley 14; Malahide 27 Navan 14; Malone 10 Enniskillen RFC 15; Rainey RFC 27 Banbridge 39; Sligo 36 Skerries 26.

Men’s Division 2B South: Clonmel 17 Midleton 15; Dolphin 21 Bective Rangers 50; Enniscorthy 34 Buccaneers 31; Old Crescent 25 Bruff 23; Thomond RFC 29 Monkstown 17.

Women’s Division 1A: Blackrock Col 34 Railway Union 19; UL Bohemian 53 Old Belvedere 14; Wicklow 31 Galwegians 34.

Women’s Division 1B: Ennis RFC 10 Enniskillen RFC 7; Ballincollig 34 Tullow RFC 17; MU Barnhall 58 Cooke 7.