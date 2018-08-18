Wondermare Winx swoops to 26th consecutive victory

Seven-year-old overhauls record set by the great Black Caviar at Royal Randwick
Jockey Hugh Bowman reacts after Winx’s latest victory in Sydney. Photograph: Simon Bullard/AAP

Jockey Hugh Bowman reacts after Winx’s latest victory in Sydney. Photograph: Simon Bullard/AAP

 

Australian champion thoroughbred Winx claimed a Group 1 race named in her honour at Royal Randwick on Saturday to notch a national record 26th successive win and overhaul the great Black Caviar.

The seven-year-old mare trained by Chris Waller eased into her work in the A$500,000 (€320,000) Winx Stakes before thundering down the straight to win the 1,400m weight-for-age race by a length over Invictus Prince.

Hailed as the world’s top sprinter, Winx moved past Black Caviar’s record streak of 25 wins while extending her national record to 19 Group 1 victories.

Four months after winning the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the same racecourse, the bay mare’s triumphant return to the track left Waller choking back tears.

“(I’m) just looking for signs of her losing her dominance,” Waller said on Saturday, the same day Black Caviar turned 12.

“I haven’t seen one, one ounce of it. If anything I’ve seen improvement.

“It’s quite scary. It shouldn’t be about me. It’s about that amazing animal behind us.

“What she’s doing for sport and Australian racing, we should all take a bow and say: ‘well done, Winx.’

Winx on her way to a record 26th consecutive victory. Photograph: Bob Barker/AFP
Winx on her way to a record 26th consecutive victory. Photograph: Bob Barker/AFP

“What she does to horses is simply break their heart.”

Unlike the Peter Moody-trained Black Caviar, who won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2012, Winx has never been tested overseas and hopes that she might run in the Queen Anne Stakes in England in June came to nothing.

Her connections have now set Winx the task of claiming a record fourth consecutive win in the Cox Plate, one of the country’s most prestigious races held in the Australian spring.

For a fleeting moment, Winx’s record-setting attempt appeared in doubt at Randwick, with Godolphin’s Kementari forcing her wide as she rounded into the straight.

But after dealing with Kementari, the Hugh Bowman-ridden mare swept home to the roars of a packed crowd along the rail.

“When she balanced up and saw the winning post ... what can I say? She’s just incredible,” said Bowman.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.