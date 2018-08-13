Alpha Centauri’s connections ponder their next move

Connections of Alpha Centauri will let the dust settle before deciding on the next move for the top-class filly after she chalked up a fourth Group One win in a row at Deauville on Sunday.

It will be at least a week before trainer Jessica Harrington and owners, the Niarchos, family look at the next move for the three-year-old, who has been the star of the Flat season so far.

Alpha Centauri has plenty of options with races such as the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown next month and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup Mile later in the autumn likely to be considered.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman left older horses in her wake as she added the Prix Jacques le Marois to her victories in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and the Falmouth Stakes earlier in the year.

“It was very good. She was brilliant again,” said Harrington. “She was back home at 11 o’clock last night. She was fine and grand this morning. No thoughts at the moment. We’ll leave it a week or 10 days.”

Joseph O’Brien could send Ming back on his travels later in the year after the young trainer expressed satisfaction with his effort in defeat at Arlington on Saturday.

Stepping up markedly in class, the Pour Moi colt finished sixth of 13 in the Secretariat Stakes, just behind Dermot Weld’s Bandua (third) and Mick Halford’s Platinum Warrior (fourth).

Ming was having his first run in the colours of Mohammed Hamad Khalifa Al-Attiyah and discussions will take place before his next target is decided.

O’Brien said: “He ran a cracker. He galloped out to the line well and we were very happy. Where he goes next we’re not sure and we’ll talk to the owners and see what the plan is after that.”

Aidan O’Brien has left in three possibles as he seeks to win the Hungerford Stakes for the first time at Newbury on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle trainer has confirmed Gustav Klimt, the Irish 2000 Guineas third and fourth in the Sussex Stakes on his latest start, as well as Fleet Review and St Patrick’s Day at the five-day stage of the Group Two contest.