Tony Keenan’s Cheltenham Day Four tips

2.10 WE HAVE A DREAM; CROOKS PEAK

There are Millennium Prize Problems easier to solve than the County Hurdle and suggesting two of the 26-strong field is hardly outlandish. We Have A Dream missed the Festival last year with illness but subsequently proved himself one of the best juveniles around at Aintree and has the class to go well on his first handicap start. Crooks Peak tends to need a recent run to show his best so it was encouraging to see him win after a break at Newbury last time and improvement can be expected now.

2.50 RHINESTONE

The Dublin Racing Festival novice hurdle won by Commander Of Fleet is working out with the third landing a listed race at Naas on Sunday and the distant sixth about to win a strong handicap hurdle before falling at the last next time. The winner has obvious claims but the half-length runner-up Rhinestone may be better suited to the demands of this attritional race as he has more experience while also being a bigger price.

3.30 CLAN DES OBEAUX; AL BOUM PHOTO

Native River was an unusual winner of the Gold Cup last year as he had been previously beaten in the race, most recent victors doing so on their first attempt. King George winner Clan Des Obeaux fits that profile and has looked a more mature horse this season under patient tactics. Al Boum Photo too is a Gold Cup debutante and has gotten better with each start over fences; he can go well if his chancy jumping can be held in check.