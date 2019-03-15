Tony Keenan’s Cheltenham Day Four tips

Our guest tipster fancies Clan Des Obeaux and Al Boum Photo in Friday’s Gold Cup

Tony Keenan

Harry Cobden riding Clan Des Obeaux - who has looked a more mature horse this season under patient tactics. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Harry Cobden riding Clan Des Obeaux - who has looked a more mature horse this season under patient tactics. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

2.10 WE HAVE A DREAM; CROOKS PEAK

There are Millennium Prize Problems easier to solve than the County Hurdle and suggesting two of the 26-strong field is hardly outlandish. We Have A Dream missed the Festival last year with illness but subsequently proved himself one of the best juveniles around at Aintree and has the class to go well on his first handicap start. Crooks Peak tends to need a recent run to show his best so it was encouraging to see him win after a break at Newbury last time and improvement can be expected now.

2.50 RHINESTONE

The Dublin Racing Festival novice hurdle won by Commander Of Fleet is working out with the third landing a listed race at Naas on Sunday and the distant sixth about to win a strong handicap hurdle before falling at the last next time. The winner has obvious claims but the half-length runner-up Rhinestone may be better suited to the demands of this attritional race as he has more experience while also being a bigger price.

3.30 CLAN DES OBEAUX; AL BOUM PHOTO

Native River was an unusual winner of the Gold Cup last year as he had been previously beaten in the race, most recent victors doing so on their first attempt. King George winner Clan Des Obeaux fits that profile and has looked a more mature horse this season under patient tactics. Al Boum Photo too is a Gold Cup debutante and has gotten better with each start over fences; he can go well if his chancy jumping can be held in check.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.