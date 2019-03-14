Cheltenham Day Three: Race times, tips and how to follow

All you need to know ahead of the famous St Patrick’s Thursday at Prestbury Park

Faugheen will run in the Stayers Hurdle on Thursday at Cheltenham. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The fears of disruption to the Festival due to high winds on Wednesday proved to be nothing but bluster and day two went off without a hitch. So, on we go to St Patrick’s Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of day three racing.

The schedule

1.30pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3)

2.50pm Ryanair Chase

3.30pm Sun Racing Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3)

4.50pm Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase

What’s the official going?

The going is good to soft, soft in places.

Weather watch

The weather for Thursday is much kinder with some light showers expected but also sunny spells. Winds are also expected to lessen significantly.

How can I follow?

Virgin Media One and ITV will show the first five races on the card each day, with only subscription service Racing TVshowing the full card.

But do not despair! You can follow every race and see all the results on the Irish Times liveblog from 12.30pm.

What’s the big race of the day?

Today’s feature race is the Stayers Hurdle (3.30pm) where the great Faugheen will go to post as the oldest runner in the race but looking to pull one final rabbit out of the hat with a fairytale comeback.

If he is to do so he will have to beat favourite Paisley Park (7-4) who has a fairytale story of his own in the fact that owner, Andrew Gemmell, has been blind since birth and will have friends and family alike relaying the race to him.

Supasundae could also bring home a winner for Jessica Harrington while Kilbricken Storm is fancied after winning both his course starts over three miles on soft ground.

Who should I back?

Guest tipster Tony Keenan’s third day fancies are as follows:

2.50 Road To Respect (9-2)

3.30 Bapaume each-way (25-1)

4.50 Emily Moon each way (25-1)

Meanwhile Brian O’Connor (who correctly selected the winners of each of Wednesday’s last four races) fancies the following:

1.30 Defi Du Seuil

2.10 Abolitionist

2.50 Frodon

3.30 Kilbricken Storm (Nap)

4.10 Azzerti

4.50 Sinoria

5.30 Out Sam

Leading trainers

Nicky Henderson: 3

Willie Mullins: 2

Gordon Elliott: 2

Gavin Cromwell: 1

Dan Skelton: 1

Henry De Bromhead: 1

Martin Brassil: 1

Ben Pauling: 1

Paul Nicholls: 1

Joseph O’Brien: 1

Leading jockeys

Nico de Boinville: 2

Mark Walsh: 2

Jamie Codd: 2

Ruby Walsh: 1

Paul Townend: 1

Jeremiah McGrath: 1

Harry Skelton: 1

Rachael Blackmore: 1

Harry Cobden: 1

Keith Donoghue: 1

J J Slevin: 1

Prestbury Cup

Ireland 8 Britain 6

