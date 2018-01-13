Tommy Fleetwood: Europe can stage final day comeback

Paul Dunne and Alex Noren beaten 2&1 as Bjorn’s side trail by a point in EurAsia Cup
Henrik Stenson and Tommy Fleetwood after winning their foursomes match on day two of the EurAsia Cup. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Tommy Fleetwood aims to continue enjoying the experience of the EurAsia Cup as he bids to help his team recover from a point down on the final day in Kuala Lumpur.

Arjan Atwal’s Team Asia lead Thomas Bjorn’s Team Europe 6.5 to 5.5 after the Saturday foursomes were shared 3-3 at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club.

Fleetwood teamed up with Henrik Stenson to beat Anirban Lahiri and SSP Chawrasia 3&2, Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton delivered a 2&1 success over Byeong Hun An and Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters got the better of Poom Saksansin and Sunghoon Kang 3&2.

But Hideto Tanihara and Phachara Khongwatmai beat Alex Noren and Paul Dunne 2&1 before Haoting Li and Nicholas Fung won three of the last four holes to claim a 3&2 win over Bernd Wiesberger and Ross Fisher to keep Team Asia ahead in the contest.

Fleetwood knows it will all be down to the 12 singles matches on Sunday but hopes to experience the same enjoyment he has taken from the fourballs and foursomes so far in the event.

He told the European Tour website: “I’ve really enjoyed playing this team game and having playing partners this last couple of days.

“I am looking forward to the singles. It’s crunch day tomorrow.”

Pieters admitted he would look to maintain the improvement in his putting over Friday during the final day singles on Sunday.

He said: “We missed two fairways by an inch, so we were never in trouble. We hit a lot of good iron shots, a lot of good drives and yesterday, didn’t make any putts. Today, we made a couple and hopefully tomorrow, they will drop.”

