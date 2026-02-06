Almost 200 ‘dodgy box’ accounts shut down after gardaí raid property in Galway

The operation on Friday primarily targeted the streaming of Sky TV’s products. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Gardaí in Galway have shut down an illegal TV streaming service following a search of a residential property in the city.

Almost 200 accounts believed to be linked to an internet protocol television (IPTV) streaming service were ceased as a result of the operation.

A number of electronic devices were seized by gardaí during the raid, which took place at a property in the Rahoon area.

The search was carried out as part of an operation targeting illegal TV streaming services and money-laundering offences.

Members of the Galway county west crime unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau took part in the search.

No arrests have been made to date.

“A file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.

Illicit streaming is a copyright offence under section 140 of the Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000.

The operation on Friday primarily targeted the streaming of Sky TV’s products.