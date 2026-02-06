Crime & Law

Almost 200 ‘dodgy box’ accounts shut down after gardaí raid property in Galway

A number of electronic devices were seized following search

The operation on Friday primarily targeted the streaming of Sky TV’s products. Photograph: Laura Hutton
The operation on Friday primarily targeted the streaming of Sky TV’s products. Photograph: Laura Hutton
Órla Ryan
Fri Feb 06 2026 - 21:571 MIN READ

Gardaí in Galway have shut down an illegal TV streaming service following a search of a residential property in the city.

Almost 200 accounts believed to be linked to an internet protocol television (IPTV) streaming service were ceased as a result of the operation.

A number of electronic devices were seized by gardaí during the raid, which took place at a property in the Rahoon area.

The search was carried out as part of an operation targeting illegal TV streaming services and money-laundering offences.

READ MORE

Flooding latest: ‘Significant’ road damage in Waterford; Clontarf Baths in Dublin ‘destroyed’

Donald Trump’s hunger for monuments is reshaping Washington

Ireland vs France analysis: A lesson for Ireland in the ways of modern Test rugby

What’s happened to Claire Byrne? It’s as if she’s rocked up to work late with a bag of cans

Members of the Galway county west crime unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau took part in the search.

No arrests have been made to date.

“A file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.

Illicit streaming is a copyright offence under section 140 of the Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000.

The operation on Friday primarily targeted the streaming of Sky TV’s products.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter