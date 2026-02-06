Man who died in Dublin city bus crash named as Frank Daly

President Catherine Connolly has offered her condolences to the family of a man in his 80s who died after being struck by a bus in Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The victim of the bus crash in Dublin city centre on Thursday has been named as Frank Daly.

Daly, aged in his 80s, was from East Wall in north Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the collision on North Earl Street, which happened at around 12.30pm, and resulted in the fatality and three others being injured.

A male pedestrian in his 20s remains in hospital on Friday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the bus, in her 50s, and a female pedestrian in her 30s were also being treated in hospital.

The double-decker Bus Éireann bus, which was not in service at the time, hit a number of people on the pedestrianised street. It is understood the vehicle came to a stop, up against a shop front, when it struck a lamp-post.

Gardaí are trying to determine whether the woman driving the bus may have suffered a health episode behind the wheel or may have been trying to take evasive action.

The bus was also due to undergo an examination to determine whether a mechanical issue contributed to the crash.

[ Pedestrian (80s) dead and three people injured after bus crashes in Dublin city centreOpens in new window ]

Flowers left at the scene of a bus crash on North Earl Street where a man in his 80s died in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

President Catherine Connolly expressed her “deepest condolences to the family of the person who lost their life” and wished those injured a “speedy recovery” on Thursday. She also thanked emergency service workers for their “swift attendance on the scene”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his “thoughts are with all of those who have been affected”. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien spoke of his shock upon being informed of the “tragic incident”.

[ Gardaí look to speak to bus driver following fatal Dublin city crashOpens in new window ]