Rain warnings in place for 18 counties as Met Éireann warns of ongoing flood risk

A number of train and DART services have been suspended due to weather conditions and flooding.

A number of Bus Éireann routes have also been cancelled.

Met Éireann has issued rain warnings for 13 counties today. In Dublin and Wicklow, orange warnings will run until 3pm. In Louth the orange warning will be in effect until 6pm, while in Waterford it will expire at 9am today.

Yellow warnings will be in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Tipperary until 9am, while the same warnings will stay in place in Cavan, Meath and Monaghan until 6pm.

Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry are also under status yellow rain warnings issued by the UK Met Office until 11.59pm Friday.

The National Emergency Coordination Group urged people in Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Waterford to work from home on Friday if possible.

A number of rail services were cancelled on Thursday due to flooding and debris on several lines.

More transport disruption

There are cancellations on Route NX from Dublin to Navan and Navan to Dublin, Route 109X from Dublin to Cavan and Cavan to Dublin, Route 109 from Kells to Dublin, and Route 115 from Dublin to Enfield and Enfield to Dublin.

The operator apologised for any inconvenience and urged passengers to check its website and social media channels for further information and updates.

A number of train and DART services have been suspended due to the weather conditions and flooding. Bus transfers are available, and Iarnród Éireann is reminding people that LEAP cards are valid on all TFI services in the affected areas.

Services currently cancelled:

05:35 Rosslare/Connolly, bus transfers to Connolly

05:45 Gorey/Connolly, bus transfers to Connolly

07:10 Rosslare/Connolly will operate to Wicklow, bus transfers from Wicklow to Connolly

Additionally, the Malahide to Howth Junction DART and Northern Commuter are suspended due to a mechanical fault with a maintenance vehicle, which Iarnród Éireann are working to rectify. Bus transfers available from Rosslare / Gorey to Wicklow / Bray, with debris and flooding on line.

Reminder: LEAP cards are valid on all TFI services in the affected areas. -AD #WeatherWatch https://t.co/ANxydY9x4L — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 6, 2026

Timings for weather warnings across the country

The Status Orange warning for Waterford is due to end at 9am this morning, while the Orange warnings for Dublin and Wicklow expire at 3pm.

The full list of warnings and their timings are as follows:

Orange

Dublin, Wicklow: warning valid to 3pm Friday

Waterford: warning valid to 9am Friday

Louth: warning valid to 6pm Friday

Yellow

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Tipperary: warning valid to until 9am Friday

Cavan, Monaghan, Meath: warning valid to 6pm Friday

Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, Derry: warning valid to midnight Friday

Met Éireann updated weather forecast

Met Éireann’s latest forecast, updated at 5am this morning, says it will be a very wet, cloudy and blustery morning, with rain continuing to spread north.

Rain is expected to be heaviest in the east and northeast with the continued risk of flooding.

It will stay rather overcast into the afternoon as the rain becomes confined to Ulster and scattered showers follow in from the south, the forecaster said.

The forecast shows it’s due to stay cloudy and rather wet with scattered showers into the night, with showers will at their heaviest and most persistent across Munster. There’ll be asterly breezes and lows of 3 to 6 degrees with some mist patches forming overnight too.