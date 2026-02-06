Gardaí seek answers from bus driver following fatal Dublin city crash

Gardaí investigating a bus crash in Dublin city centre that left one man dead and three others injured were last night waiting to speak to the driver as part of their efforts to determine what happened.

A male pedestrian in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí confirmed on Thursday night. Another male pedestrian in his 20s was being treated last night in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the female driver of the bus, in her 50s, and a female pedestrian in her 30s were also being treated in hospital.

Garda sources said the fact the bus was brought to a stop after hitting a lamppost helped minimise casualties in a busy part of the city.

The double-decker Bus Éireann bus hit a number of people on North Earl Street, which is pedestrianised. The vehicle came to a stop, up against a shop front, when it struck the lamppost.

The driver was conscious when emergency services responded to the incident, just after 12.30pm. A Garda cordon was subsequently put in place.

An Garda Síochána said “three adults were conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries of various severity” following the incident.

President Catherine Connolly expressed her “deepest condolences to the family of the person who lost their life” and wished those injured a “speedy recovery”. She also thanked emergency service workers for their “swift attendance on the scene”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his “thoughts are with all of those who have been affected”. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien spoke of his shock upon being informed of the tragic incident.

Gardaí are trying to determine if the woman driving the bus, which was not in service, may have suffered a health episode behind the wheel or may have been trying to take evasive action.

The bus was also due to undergo an examination to determine if a mechanical issue contributed to the crash.

The vehicle was driven up Talbot Street and should have taken a left turn on to Marlborough Street, as part of the one-way system in place in the area.

However, it careered straight, on to the pedestrianised North Earl Street, hitting several people and crashing.

Bus Éireann chief executive Jean O’Sullivan said the company was “profoundly saddened by this tragic incident”. She said her “thoughts are with all those affected at this very difficult time”.

Garda headquarters said a senior investigating officer had been appointed to lead the inquiry from an incident room at Store Street Garda station.

The force urged members of the public who captured video or photographs at the scene not to share them but to make them available to the investigation team.