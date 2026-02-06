Jump racing’s long-term survival an issue that can’t be fudged

Within National Hunt racing, it is the nagging fear that usually dare not be spoken about. On the occasions that it is brought up, much of the sport finds itself trying to pretend the future isn’t uncertain.

In a recent, wide-ranging interview, one of British racing’s powerbrokers boiled the cross-channel sport’s glacial decision-making process down to one word – fudge.

David Armstrong appears to have been on every type of committee known to man or beast. He’s been CEO of the Racecourse Association, as well as a British Horseracing Board member and on the Levy Board, so pretty much at the centre of every political wrangle there for much of the last decade.

His observation that most tough calls get fudged due to clashing sectional interests resonates here too. But one thing he was notably blunt about, and that got treated as something of a footnote, is the long-term outlook for jump racing.

“I’m worried that jump racing might not exist for welfare reasons in 10 years,” he told the Racing Post. “We just come under more and more pressure all the time and we haven’t really got a solution. I mean, the solution is don’t jump over anything.”

Armstrong is hardly a stereotypical lentil-munching trot eager to see hundreds of thousands of rewilded thoroughbreds roaming free over Salisbury Plain. He comes across as a classic committee man, a species not known for any impulse towards rocking the boat. But by any measure, his observation on National Hunt racing’s prospects is a stark one.

There was some reaction to his comments, mostly along the lines of how he was speaking out of turn. There were claims too about the sport talking itself into oblivion with introspective pandering to lobby groups that won’t be satisfied until racing is banned completely. But otherwise, much of the response was notably muted.

That’s unremarkable. Racing’s default position, whatever the jurisdiction, is often to circle the wagons and trust to riding out thorny problems that arise. So, it’s little surprise that many are prepared to simply ignore Armstrong’s opinion, presumably in the hope that a difficult subject will simply go away.

But this is a significant policy maker, an establishment figure – one of those inner-circle types not normally given to indiscretion. For him to be so frank on such an existential topic suggests real concerns exist within the corridors of power in British racing about the winter game’s long-term future.

Since jump racing in Ireland and Britain are basically two sides of the one coin, such unease can hardly be expected to conveniently go into quarantine in Holyhead either.

Not that there will be any rush to address such a sensitive topic here too. Those in racing have long since come to terms with equine fatalities being an inevitable if regrettable consequence of a tough game. But washing your hands of a sensitive issue presumes racing operates in its own little vacuum, removed from broader public opinion. It doesn’t.

Equine fatalities are inevitable, no matter what kind of racing it is. They’re inevitable outside the track too. Even galloping loose in a paddock, any thoroughbred is only ever one bad step away from disaster. But, by its very nature, running horses over obstacles brings an added element of risk for what are, essentially, entertainment purposes.

It is jump racing’s great vulnerability; with the thrills come spills and statistically, a tiny fraction of them result in fatal injuries.

Jump racing is a thrilling sport that attracts big crowds, as seen at Leopardstown last Christmas, but the sport needs to have a serious discussion about its risks. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There’s a pervasive ‘C’est la Guerre’ attitude about that among those working at racing’s coalface. It’s probably inevitable and shouldn’t be confused with apathy. But it’s a position that’s only going to become an increasingly tough sell to wider public opinion, which is progressively more uneasy about how animals are treated in food production, never mind for sporting amusement.

Privately, some racing professionals here will concede to concern about National Hunt racing’s future. That’s despite it being much more popular with most racing fans in this part of the world than the flat. Predictions that it could be in trouble in a decade are widely viewed as alarmist. But only the most complacent can dismiss it will be the same in two decades’ time, or three.

That’s because the animal welfare debate is only going in one direction. Even the most committed racing fans can struggle sometimes to watch stricken horses paying the ultimate cost and view it as any kind of edifying exercise. It’s why the sport’s forays into the wider public consciousness, such as the Aintree Grand National, are so fraught.

Racing insists it can stand over the jumps as a fair challenge for man and beast. But it needs to be sure about that, because only the witless are immune from wincing sometimes when it comes to the inevitable casualties.

Every possible measure to make a thrilling, but sometimes risky sport, as safe as possible must not only be done, but be seen to be done – and not just when the spotlight is at its most glaring.

Shying away from the essential nature of jump racing, and its inevitable consequences, suggests a sport uneasy with itself. Reluctance to face up to the sort of concerns outlined by Armstrong hardly smacks of confidence in the future either. But pretending he hasn’t commented on a looming issue is a fudge the sport can’t afford.

S omething for the Weekend

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary looks like he has a firm grip on Saturday’s maiden hurdle at Naas, but with which of his two hopefuls? Poetisa gets a valuable sex allowance but was let down by her jumping last time. Jalon D’Oudairies (2.15) started favourite for the 2024 Cheltenham Bumper and has finished runner-up in two maiden starts this season. He can make it third time lucky.

The weekend’s big handicap pot is Newbury’s William Hill Hurdle. Conditions look like being ultra-testing and a significant piece of form could prove to be how Bubble Dubi (3.20) won on a heavy surface all of two years ago. He returned from a 623-day absence to win at Aintree in November but got loose and was withdrawn at Windsor last month. On his best behaviour, a mark of 129 and a strong pace in the mud could see him go close.