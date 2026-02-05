Philip Byrnes cleared of wrongdoing over unseat from Redwood Queen at Wexford last May

Jockey Philip Byrnes has been cleared of wrongdoing over the long-running controversy involving his unseat from Redwood Queen at Wexford last May.

The rider had been accused of deliberately jumping off the mare, trained by his father Charles Byrnes, at the last flight in a claiming hurdle in which Redwood Queen was a notable drifter in betting markets. The race was ultimately won by the odds-on Beacon Edge.

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board panel chaired by Justice Peter Kelly heard evidence last month with an official announcement delivered on Thursday.

An IHRB statement outlined how the panel concluded that Byrnes’ unseat was the result of “poor horsemanship.” The panel also dismissed any suggestion that betting or betting patterns formed a motivation for the fall.

The unseat provoked a storm of comment after which the IHRB announced an investigation. The stewards on duty at Wexford didn’t hold an inquiry into the incident.

In December’s hearing, former Grand National winning jockey Leighton Aspell, now a stipendiary steward for the IHRB, alleged that Byrnes didn’t allow the horse run on its merits. Former champion jockey Davy Russell spoke in defence of Byrnes.

At that hearing, Byrnes put the incident down to “miscommunication between horse and rider. She came up underneath me, caught me on the backside, and I came off.”

Thursday’s statement of the appeal body’s finding said the obligation was on the IHRB to satisfy it that the unseat was deliberate.

It said: “We have come to the conclusion that it has not discharged that burden of proof. In so concluding we have had regard primarily to the video and photographic evidence and our assessment of the evidence given to us by the jockey. We have not had to have much reliance on the evidence given by the experts.

“What is clear to us is that as a result of the way the horse jumped the hurdle, she bumped the backside of the jockey, sending him over so slightly to the left which resulted in him losing the right stirrup in the first instance followed by the left and he was duly unseated from the horse.

“We do not believe that this was a deliberate act on his part. He was fortunate in the way in which he landed and that he suffered no injuries.

“We are unable to identify any motivation to justify him deliberately dismounting from the horse. Had the fall been deliberate, we believe the jockey would be fully aware of the embarrassment that would be to him, and the consequences for his reputation as a jockey.

“We also dismiss any suggestion that betting or betting patterns formed a motivation for the fall.”

It added: “The IHRB complaint of deliberate conduct on the part of the jockey is not made out. We are of opinion that what occurred on this occasion was an example of poor horsemanship on the part of the jockey, consistent with his pre-existing poor falls record.

“In our opinion on the occasion in question the jockey’s position of instability stemmed from an exuberant jump by the horse, resulting in the loss of both irons consecutively. His effort to remain on board by holding on to the reins and neck strap was unsuccessful.”

Byrnes’ father and trainer Charles was charged over the following statement given to the Irish Field as it could have undermined the investigation: “It’s a sad day if the Turf Club has to hold an investigation to please the faceless people on social media. We will answer any questions they have. We have nothing to answer to.”

This charge was also dismissed.