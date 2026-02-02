Fact To File roars back to his best with Irish Gold Cup victory at Leopardstown

Fact To File ridden by Mark Walsh on the way to winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fact To File bounced back to form to lift the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, with stablemate Galopin Des Champs having to settle for a gallant third place in his bid to land the Leopardstown showpiece for the fourth year in a row.

A dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and victorious in the Dublin Racing Festival feature in each of the past three seasons, Galopin Des Champs was the 15-8 favourite to match the feat of another Willie Mullins-trained superstar in Florida Pearl, who claimed four renewals between 1999 and 2004.

The 10-year-old suffered his first defeat in eight starts over fences at Leopardstown when third in his bid for a third Savills Chase in late December, but as that was his belated seasonal reappearance improvement was expected under Paul Townend.

After tracking Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury for much of the way, Galopin Des Champs jumped to the front four fences from home – drawing a cheer from the crowd – but was quickly joined by Monty’s Star and Fact To File, who was bidding to put a disappointing run in the King George at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day behind him.

Another Mullins runner in Gaelic Warrior threw his hat into the ring from the home turn, but 9-2 shot Fact To File was travelling much the best under Mark Walsh and kept up the gallop to score by five lengths.

Gaelic Warrior was a clear second, with Galopin Des Champs narrowly beating Firefox to third to give the champion trainer a one-two-three. Reigning Cheltenham hero Inothewayurthinkin was a tired faller at the last, but was able to walk away.

– Brian O’Connor’s report to follow