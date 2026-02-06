St Mary’s and local rivals Terenure clash in AIL feature fixture

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A's leading scorer, Mick O’Gara, moves to 10 for the game against Terenure. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The rivalry between neighbours in most sports is usually fairly intense and after six years apart the D6W derby has morphed into the Energia All-Ireland League’s biggest fixture.

A crowd of 4-5,000 witnessed the corresponding meeting between St Mary’s and Terenure last season when the queues snaked to the roundabout from Templeville Road approaching kick-off.

St Mary’s won and ultimately outperformed Terenure in reaching the playoffs, but ‘Nure did enjoy the local bragging rights at Lakelands Park last season and again in November when winning a full-on arm wrestle by 14-12.

This latest renewal is given added importance by St Mary’s sitting second on 44 points, with Terenure (37) third after ending Clontarf’s 10-match winning run last week.

Some big players are absent. The St Mary’s outhalf Conor Dean will be attending his sister’s wedding, so 1A’s leading scorer, Mick O’Gara, moves to 10 with ex-Munster centre Dan Goggin reverting from number eight to centre.

Terenure are still without Harrison Brewer, while Australian centre Ethan Reily is also ruled out. John Devine, who recently signed a one-year extension with Connacht, comes in while club captain Luke Clohessy and Caolan Dooley, hero of the 2023 final win, are back on the bench. Outhalf Aran Egan and fullback Adam La Grue play their 50th and 100th AIL games for ‘Nure.

The leaders Clontarf (47) entertain Cork Constitution (37) in a repeat of last year’s final and another top-four game. In the absence of David Hawkshaw, Alex O’Grady shifts to 13 as Ross Deegan comes in at right wing, as do scrumhalf Michael Moloney and Leinster lock Alan Spicer. Con welcome back captain Jack Kelleher at number eight after his debut on trial for Northampton last week.

Fifth-placed Young Munster (34 points) have a very strong hand at home to UCD, with their Munster contingent of Kieran Ryan, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhan Quinn, Jake O’Riordan, Shay McCarthy and Andrew Smyth all starting.

Lansdowne (32 points) in sixth host local rivals Old Belvedere (28) in eighth, while Ballynahinch are at home to Nenagh Ormond.

In 1B, third-placed Trinity host the leaders Old Wesley, Highfield (fifth) entertain Instonians (second) and Garryowen (sixth) host City of Armagh (fourth) in a day that could reshape the promotion race.

Unbeaten 2A leaders MU Barnhall host second placed Dungannon, Galwegians seek a 13th bonus point win in 2B at home to UL Bohs and the 2C leaders Thomond host Clonmel, a point behind, in a table-topping Munster derby.

Fixtures

Energia All-Ireland League (2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Nenagh Ormond, Ballymacarn Park; Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue; Lansdowne v Old Belvedere, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch; Young Munster v UCD, Tom Clifford Park; St Mary’s College v Terenure College, Templeville Road (3pm)

Women’s Division: Cooke v Ennis, Shaw’s Bridge (2pm); Ballincollig v Old Belvedere, Virgin Media Park, (4pm); Galwegians v UL Bohemian, Crowley Park (5pm); Tullow v Blackrock College, Rathoe Road (5pm); Wicklow v Railway Union, Ashtown Lane (5pm).

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Naas, Stradbrook; Dublin University v Old Wesley, College Park; Garryowen v City Of Armagh, Dooradoyle; Highfield v Instonians, Woodleigh Park; Queen’s University v UCC, Dub Lane.

Division 2A: Cashel v Ballymena, Spafield; MU Barnhall v Dungannon, Parsonstown; Old Crescent v Banbridge, Takumi Park; Shannon v Greystones, Thomond Park Back Pitch; Wanderers v Galway Corinthians, Merrion Road.

Division 2B: Buccaneers v Skerries, Dubarry Park; Clogher Valley v Enniscorthy, The Cran; Galwegians v UL Bohemian, Crowley Park; Malone v Sligo, Gibson Park; Rainey v Navan, Hatrick Park;

Division 2C: Bective Rangers v Dolphin, Energia Park; Bruff v Malahide, Kilballyowen Park; Midleton v Belfast Harlequins, Towns Park; Monkstown v Ballyclare, Sydney Parade; Thomond v Clonmel, Liam Fitzgerald Park.