Dublin Racing Festival compared to Galway and Punchestown festivals as ‘a national event’

The status of the Dublin Racing Festival (DRF) has earned comparisons to both Galway and Punchestown after a weather-hit bank holiday weekend’s action that meant half-price admission on Monday appeared to pay off with an official attendance of more than 10,000.

Leopardstown’s new chief executive, Mark Clayton, had a baptism of fire in his role after wet weather claimed Saturday’s sold-out opening leg of the €2 million DRF.

That programme wound up transferred to the bank holiday Monday and although Clayton has described the financial cost of such disruption as “significant” the overall sentiment from the weekend’s action looks to have been mostly positive.

Up to 30 per cent of the DRF crowds are estimated to be from Britain, so the move to Monday resulted in an inevitable slip in numbers from Britain. However, cutting admission to €25 helped the attendance reach 10,084 in far from ideal circumstances. Sunday’s 18,103 attendance was just shy of an 18,500-capacity limit.

“On Friday we didn’t have a race meeting. So, in two days, to deliver a 10,000 crowd is really quite something,” said Clayton on Tuesday. “Our thought process behind the Monday was that we wanted a crowd to do justice to the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. We wanted an atmosphere. We had an opportunity to put the meeting on a bank holiday, but to underline it, we halved our ticket price.

“It did work. Irish Gold Cup day really was appealing to a lot of people. There were a number of people here yesterday that were first-time racegoers. I think DRF is becoming an event that’s pushing out of racing and being more a national news story.

“It’s becoming a national event that goes beyond the normal realms of what racing does, rather like the likes of a Galway and a Punchestown. Saturday was a sell-out, although obviously we lost the day. Sunday was close to that figure. It underlines the importance of DRF to the nation.”

A precise breakdown of the attendance has still to be carried out, but officials reckon about 20 per cent of normal cross-channel attendees stayed on for Monday’s action. Monday wasn’t a bank holiday in Britain. Much more conspicuous, though, was just a single Britain-trained runner over the two days. Fergal O’Brien’s Siog Gael was fifth in Sunday’s opener.

Willie Mullins has 15 entries in the Aintree Grand National, including 2025 winner Nick Rockett. Photograph: Nigel French/Jockey Club/PA

“One runner was disappointing. But we had seven entries, let’s not forget that. Seven entries is actually a record for DRF,” said Clayton.

“The weather went against us, so too did Haiti Couleurs and that blood test. These sorts of things happen. I will be focusing on what more we can do [but] the team here did a magnificent effort to get seven entries for this year.”

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott each saddled five DRF winners over the two days and Ireland’s top two trainers have 35 per cent of the entries left in April’s Randox Aintree Grand National after 78 horses were unveiled for the world’s most famous steeplechase on Tuesday.

Mullins has 15, including the last two winners, Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus, while Elliott has 12. Both men are aiming for a record-equalling fourth success in the National. A total of 49 horses are trained in this country (63 per cent of the entrants). The overall early entry is down from 90 a year ago and 94 in 2024. Weights for the big race will be announced later this month.

In the shorter-term, Elliott has six of the 12 entries left in this Sunday’s Grade Two William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan. They include Honesty Policy, third on his sole start of the season to date in the Long Walk at Ascot in December. He is a general 4-1 second-favourite for Cheltenham’s Stayers’ Hurdle behind his stable companion Teahupoo.

Navan will also stage the Grade Two Ten Up Novice Chase. Saturday’s action is at Naas.

On Wednesday, Patrick Mullins goes to Ludlow to ride new recruit Diamond Du Berlais in a mares’ maiden hurdle. At home, the Mullins team will also have four hopefuls at Punchestown. They include the expensive purchase Too Bossy For Us, who has a third hurdles start in a maiden.

The 330,000 guineas purchase carries the same colours as Ethical Diamond, who broke his duck over flights here a year ago, en route to unlikely Breeders’ Cup glory nine months later. Too Bossy For Us is unproven on testing ground but is far below the level he twice ran at over flights last season.