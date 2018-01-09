Ruby Walsh plans February return from broken leg

Jockey will return to action in plenty of time for Cheltenham Festival
Ruby Walsh hopes to return to action in February. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ruby Walsh expects to return to action next month as he continues to recover from a broken leg.

The star jockey has been sidelined since November 18th when he fell from Let’s Dance in a race at Punchestown.

Walsh is making good progress, though, and should be back in plenty of time before the Cheltenham Festival.

He told Racing UK: “I’d say it’s looking mid to late February – that would be the plan.

“The physio is going well and the doctors are happy with the bone.

“It’s essentially 12 weeks for the bone to heal and then how many ever weeks it takes you to get right.

“Seven and a half done, seven and a half to go.”

