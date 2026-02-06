Thomas strikes late for Derry City on McClean homecoming

League of Ireland: Derry City 2 (Bannon 81, Thomas 90+1) Sligo Rovers 1 (Hakiki 30)

Derry City needed 91 minutes to paper over all the cracks on opening night in the League of Ireland. The glory went to Josh Thomas, the Welsh striker, who nonchalantly turned onto his left foot to send Sligo Rovers back down the west coast with zero points.

Sligo were clinging on for a draw at the Brandywell stadium as Alex Bannon hit a late equaliser to save the Derry project under Tiernan Lynch from unwanted scrutiny.

Thomas’s injury-time winner washed away any early season concerns.

Jad Hakiki’s first-half goal put instant pressure on the bookmakers second favourites to win the Premier Division only for John Russell’s men to be punished for an overly defensive approach.

It had been a shaky start for the league after Shamrock Rovers versus Dundalk was postponed until Monday, February 23rd due to a waterlogged pitch in Tallaght Stadium.

This forced the league’s media partners, Virgin and Newstalk, to hightail in different directions to provide live coverage from the Premier Division. Off the Ball journeyed down the M9 for Shelbourne’s 1-1 draw with Waterford at the RSC while the television cameras cut across country to catch Derry City against Sligo Rovers.

Derry City’s James McClean and Patrick McClean. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

“Never forget where you came from, fáilte abhaile James” read the sign behind the Derry goal as the former Republic of Ireland international James McClean made his second home debut for the Candystripes after 15 years galivanting around English football.

Lynch is trying to reinvent the 36-year-old as a holding midfielder, sitting in front of his brother Patrick and Rob Slevin, as younger legs are charged with the attacking duties.

Something had to give when McClean, a left winger by trade, was a late signing from Wrexham before the January transfer window closed. Michael Duffy, the PFAI player of year in 2025 and club captain, also operates off the left.

Maybe McClean sees the new role adding a few seasons to his illustrious career. But there were times when he took possession and moved the ball forward only to check himself before sprinting into the Sligo box.

Lynch has restocked the Derry squad for 2026. James Clarke was signed from Bohemians to play behind Thomas as Darragh Markey arrived from Drogheda United to attack off the right.

On this evidence, it is going to take time for Lynch to shape them into genuine title contenders.

Sligo had a tough winter, losing Patrick McClean to Derry and the outstanding teenager Owen Elding to the bright lights of Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership but John Russell, one of the most astute coaches in the league, did not miss a beat.

Russell has redesigned the Rovers attack around Jad Hakiki, with the Republic of Ireland under-21 international ghosting between Slevin and the McCleans to finish Jeannot Esua’s cross after 30 minutes. It had been coming. Will Fitzgerald played the initial ball from the left which Alex Nolan controlled near the end line before teeing up Esua.

The goal was the jolt Derry needed. Clarke almost equalised before the turn only to mistime his sliding arrival at the back post.

Thomas seemed certain to score the equaliser when an error by Oli Denham allowed him to accelerate away from Gareth McIlroy only for his shot to be blocked by Sligo goalkeeper Sam Sargeant. The Londoner was quick to his feet to deny Carl Winchester with an acrobatic, finger-tip save.

Russell held his Scottish midfielder Archie Meekison until the second half, withdrawing centre forward Cian Kavanagh as Hakiki operated as a false nine. Sligo, clearly, sensed a rare chance of three points on the road, and they dropped deeper into a low block.

Derry accepted the challenge. But it required a spectacular effort from Bannon to win it. The right back dribbled past Sebastian Quirk before unleashing a shot that gave Sargeant no chance.

Derry City: Maher; Bannon, P McClean, Slevin, Fleming; Winchester, J McClean; Markey (O’Reilly 60), Clarke, Duffy; Thomas.

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Esua, Denham, McElroy, Fitzgerald; Patton (Harkin 80), Quirke; Nolan, Hakiki (McDonagh 80), O’Kane (Stewart 66); Kavanagh (Meekison 59).

Referee: Neil Doyle.