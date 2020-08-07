Sligo meeting abandoned after four races due to safety concerns

Jockeys and trainers went to the stewards after four horses fell on the same part of the track

Updated: about 2 hours ago

 

Racing was abandoned after four races at Sligo on Friday due to safety concerns.

While the first three races over an extended five furlongs took place without incident, there was drama in the 10-furlong Kevin Egan Cars Handicap, with Ideal Pal stumbling and unseating Donagh O’Connor during the race – and three other horses coming down after the line and on the same part of the track.

A deputation of jockeys and trainers went into the stewards’ room after the incident and having discussed the matter, the decision was made to call off the final three contests, which included the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Connacht Oaks Fillies’ Handicap.

The three horses that slipped up after the race had finished were the runner-up In From The Cold, the fourth Multamis and the seventh-placed Sicario.

While In From The Cold’s rider Joey Sheridan and Sicario’s jockey Ronan Whelan emerged unscathed, Ben Coen, who partnered Multamis, appeared shaken and was due to be replaced for a later ride on the card by Mark Enright.

Coen is due to ride Michael Bell’s Royal Ascot hero The Lir Jet in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

